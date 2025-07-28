Microsoft opens first Southeast Asia research lab

Microsoft has launched its first research lab in Southeast Asia, choosing Singapore as its strategic hub to advance its artificial intelligence (AI) ambitions across the region.

Dubbed Microsoft Research Asia (MSRA) Singapore, the lab, supported by the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB), will focus on developing industry-specific AI applications, pursuing foundational research, and grooming local tech talent.

Speaking at the launch ceremony, Tan See Leng, Singapore’s manpower minister and minister-in-charge of energy and science and technology, described the opening as a “landmark moment” and a new chapter in the partnership between the tech giant and the city-state.

“Microsoft has played a critical role in contributing to Singapore’s innovation and digital ecosystem over the last 35 years,” Tan said, adding that the launch of MSRA Singapore is testament to the strong and deepening partnership between Microsoft and Singapore, and Microsoft’s commitment to the Asia-Pacific region.

The Singapore lab is a key node in Microsoft’s global research network. It will focus on multi-domain innovation, with an initial emphasis on developing agentic AI and domain-specific foundation models for critical sectors like healthcare, finance and logistics.

“Singapore plays a critical role in our global research strategy,” said Peter Lee, president of Microsoft Research. “Its leadership in science, engineering and digital governance, along with its strong culture of public-private-academic collaboration, makes it an ideal environment for advancing inclusive and impactful AI.”

One of the lab’s first major initiatives is a partnership with SingHealth to develop AI capabilities for precision health in a bid to enhance diagnostic accuracy and deliver personalised patient care – a key priority for Singapore as it faces a rapidly ageing population.

“Alongside education, urban solutions and sustainability, healthcare is one such priority,” Tan noted in his speech. He commended the partnership, adding that MSRA’s efforts “will support our healthcare professionals with AI solutions in diagnosing diseases more accurately and quickly, and personalising treatments for more effective patient care.”

Other research priorities for the lab include advancing spatial intelligence with the National University of Singapore (NUS) and Nanyang Technological University (NTU) to develop embodied AI for smart environments, and adapting AI to align with Southeast Asian cultural contexts to ensure systems are both reliable and trustworthy within the region.

“These initiatives reflect our commitment to combining deep fundamental research with close cross-disciplinary collaboration,” said Lidong Zhou, corporate vice-president of Microsoft and managing director of Microsoft Research Asia. “By working closely with Singapore’s research and innovation ecosystem, we aim to accelerate scientific discovery and build AI technologies that drive real impact for industry, society, and individuals alike.”

One of the lab’s key imperatives is talent development, directly supporting the goal of Singapore’s national AI strategy to nurture 15,000 AI practitioners by 2030.

The lab will create new high-value roles for researchers and applied scientists and is already working with NUS and NTU through the EDB-supported Industrial Postgraduate Programme (IPP) to mentor doctoral candidates on frontier research projects. This builds on an existing five-year agreement with NUS to accelerate AI research and talent development.

Jermaine Loy, managing director of EDB, said: “The establishment of Microsoft Research Asia’s first lab in Southeast Asia reflects our commitment to partner leading tech players to deliver real-world impact through AI, from Singapore. Importantly, the new lab will create new opportunities for researchers and companies in areas such as healthcare and finance.”