Microsoft and Digital Industry Singapore (DISG) have launched launched an accelerator programme to help up to 300 Singapore-based businesses build and deploy agentic artificial intelligence (AI) systems, often described as a digital workforce.

The Agentic AI Accelerator programme, part of the government’s Enterprise Compute Initiative (ECI), aims to empower companies to become “frontier firms” where hybrid teams of humans and AI agents work together.

Over the next 12 months, participating businesses will receive a baseline support package of up to S$250,000 in Microsoft Azure cloud credits, AI training and tools. Select businesses with ambitious roadmaps may also receive up to S$700,000 in services from Microsoft to co-develop their agentic AI solutions. This complements the government’s existing support of up to S$105,000 per enterprise to cover consulting costs for setting up their own AI centres of excellence.

Agentic AI refers to AI systems that can reason, plan and execute complex tasks with a high degree of autonomy, acting like digital team members. A recent Microsoft survey found that 82% of business leaders in Singapore plan to use such AI agents to scale their workforce capacity in the next 12 to 18 months.

Cynthia Yeo, acting managing director of Microsoft Singapore, said: “At Microsoft we see that frontier firms are the future – a new type of organisation where teams of humans and AI agents are working together, able to scale faster, move with greater agility and create value in new ways.”

She added that the combination of government support and Microsoft’s accelerator will “drive innovation and position Singapore to lead with AI”.

The initiative supports Singapore’s refreshed National AI Strategy 2.0, which aims to build a thriving AI ecosystem and encourage widespread adoption of the technology.

Speaking the launch event, Low Yen Ling, senior minister of state for trade and industry, described agentic AI as the “next frontier” that can help businesses with the “three As” – to assist workers to do their jobs better, augment processes and automate tasks. “If we can lean forward and use AI and, in this context, agentic AI, it can help us to really turbo-charge our capabilities,” she said.

Low-cited local tech firm Patsnap, founded in 2007, which uses agentic AI to help research and intellectual property teams search patents, compare them with competitors and summarise key trends in weekly reports, significantly reducing costs and boosting efficiency.