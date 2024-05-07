AWS to invest S$12bn in Singapore cloud infrastructure

Amazon Web Services (AWS) is investing an additional S$12bn in its cloud infrastructure in Singapore over the next four years to meet the growing demand for cloud services in the city-state.

This follows its earlier infrastructure investment of S$11.5bn through 2023, bringing the hyperscaler’s total planned investment in its Singapore cloud region to over S$23bn by 2028.

Citing its new economic impact study, AWS said that its total investments in Singapore is expected to contribute S$23.7bn to Singapore’s GDP by 2028 and support an average of about 12,300 full-time equivalent jobs in Singapore businesses every year.

These positions, including construction, facility maintenance, engineering, telecoms, and other jobs within the country’s broader economy, are part of the AWS datacentre supply chain in Singapore.

Priscilla Chong, AWS’s country manager for Singapore, said the new infrastructure investment will help to reinforce Singapore’s status as a regional innovation launchpad and create a ripple effect across Singapore by increasing economic growth and cloud adoption.

“It also brings additional contributions to the local economy by AWS, such as upskilling the local digital workforce, developing renewable energy projects, and creating a positive impact in the communities where AWS operates,” she added.

Separately, AWS has launched the AWS AI Spring programme to support the country’s national AI strategy. The programme includes initiatives to nurture AI startups, train Singapore’s workforce on AI skills, drive research and development in AI and support the use of AI by public sector agencies to benefit industries and citizens.

For example, AWS plans to work with Singapore’s health technology agency, Synapxe, on a data and AI application that will enable healthcare providers to utilise data analytics and AI across healthcare systems.

Elsie Tan, country manager for worldwide public sector at AWS Singapore, noted that AWS AI Spring will help to unlock the potential of AI and support Singapore’s goal to become a beacon on the global AI stage.

In December 2023, Singapore updated its national AI strategy to focus on driving more widespread adoption of AI; spurring people and businesses to operate with the ambition to be world-leading in AI; and working with stakeholders in and outside Singapore to exchange ideas and administer AI-enabled solutions at scale.