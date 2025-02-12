Amazon opens Asia-Pacific hub in Singapore

Amazon has unveiled its Asia-Pacific Hub in Singapore, a 360,000 sq ft flagship office located in the heart of the city’s central business district. The opening marks Amazon’s 30th anniversary, and the 15th anniversary of the launch of Amazon Web Services’ (AWS’s) Singapore cloud region in 2010, its first in Asia-Pacific.

The new space at IOI Central Boulevard Towers, which spans eight floors, houses employees from both Amazon and AWS. It features facilities designed to promote employee well-being, foster collaboration and facilitate deeper engagement with customers and partners.

“Today marks a significant milestone in AWS’s 15-year journey in Singapore,” said Janil Puthucheary, Singapore’s senior minister of state for digital development and information, during the opening ceremony today, noting that the new facility reflects the “continued confidence that AWS has in Singapore, a testament to the vibrant digital ecosystem that we’ve collectively built”.

The hub underscores Amazon’s substantial investments in the local economy. In 2023, it invested S$2bn in its retail and cloud businesses in Singapore, further committing to a total of $23bn by 2028. This includes an investment of S$12bn in its cloud infrastructure in Singapore, which is projected to support about 12,300 jobs annually within local businesses in the datacentre supply chain.

Beyond its economic impact, Amazon is also contributing to Singapore’s digital skills development. The company is a key partner in the Digital Enterprise Blueprint, a government initiative aimed at empowering small and medium-sized enterprises in their digital transformation journey.

AWS has also collaborated with the Infocomm Media Development Authority to deliver targeted technical workshops to hundreds of small and medium-sized enterprises, focusing on specific industries and areas like cyber security.

Puthucheary noted the importance of such partnerships, adding that “tech companies like AWS, with cutting-edge technologies and global expertise, are valuable partners in supporting our ambitions for digital transformation here in Singapore”. He further encouraged AWS to deepen its collaboration with educational institutions and training providers to equip Singaporeans with the skills necessary for the future digital economy.

The office boasts several facilities. The AWS Asia-Pacific Innovation Hub, set to launch later this year, will showcase the company’s capabilities, such as generative AI and software engineering, providing a collaborative space for customers and partners to work with AWS specialists. The hub aims to inspire and educate businesses and governments on leveraging technology for innovation.

The office also features the world’s first Amazon Inclusion and Sustainability Gallery, showcasing the company’s diverse workforce and its achievements in sustainability. The gallery will host tours, talks and interactive experiences to highlight Amazon’s inclusive hiring practices and commitment to responsible growth.

Another unique feature is the region’s largest Candidate Experience Centre, designed to provide a comfortable and private environment for job interviews. Natural lighting and a separate waiting area ensure confidentiality and help candidates feel at ease. With over 2,500 employees across various functions in Singapore, Amazon continues to expand its workforce in the city-state.

In Singapore, AWS counts organisations such as the Government Technology Agency of Singapore and Southeast Asian super-app Grab as clients. In December 2024, Grab named AWS as its preferred cloud provider in a bid to optimise costs, enhance infrastructure and support its growing AI workloads.