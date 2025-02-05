Malaysian public sector embraces generative AI

The Malaysian government is equipping 445,000 public officers with generative artificial intelligence (AI) tools through the AI at Work 2.0 programme initiated by the Ministry of Digital’s National AI Office and Google Cloud.

The programme expands on an earlier pilot project and provides access to the advanced capabilities of Google Workspace with Gemini in a bid to improve delivery of public services and free up civil servants to focus on more strategic tasks.

Officiating the launch of the programme, Malaysia’s minister for digital Gobind Singh Deo noted the vital role of technology in driving Malaysia’s economic growth and highlighted the government’s commitment to harnessing generative AI responsibly, with appropriate safeguards, to improve services for all Malaysians.

During the pilot, some 270 public officers reported saving an average of 3.25 hours per week, with the vast majority noting improvements in work quality thanks to generative AI assistance.

“We are swiftly progressing beyond the pilot, which reinforced our belief that AI can uplift the productivity and efficacy of a workforce. In the coming months, we look forward to highlighting the tangible value generated by our public-private AI partnerships, as we drive further AI adoption momentum across government agencies and our broader business ecosystem,” Gobind said.

Google Workspace with Gemini offers a range of benefits for public officers, enabling them to generate contextually relevant content within applications like Gmail, Docs and Slides. Gemini can summarise information, analyse data, and draft text, reducing the time spent on routine tasks. Furthermore, the integration of Gemini into Google Meet enhances meeting experiences by providing AI-generated notes, improving audio and video quality, and offering summaries for latecomers.

The programme will also enable public officers to create more engaging communications with Google Vids, a generative AI-powered video creation tool. Even without professional video production experience, employees can easily produce informative videos, organisational updates and training materials. The platform simplifies the process with suggested visuals, scripts and music, and features a built-in teleprompter for smoother recording.

For more complex tasks like coding, data analysis, and brainstorming, the Gemini Advanced app offers specialised support on both laptops and mobile devices. Public officers can even create customised AI experts, called Gems, to automate repetitive or specialised tasks, such as analysing citizen feedback.

Another key component of the programme is NotebookLM Plus, a research assistant that allows users to interact with up to 250 trusted sources simultaneously. By uploading policy documents, web pages, and multimedia content, public officers can quickly gather insights, make informed decisions and respond more effectively to citizen needs. The platform supports collaborative work by allowing team members to access and query shared notebooks.

AI at Work 2.0 includes dedicated training and consultation to ensure public officers can maximise the benefits of Google Workspace with Gemini. Hands-on workshops will guide users on writing effective prompts and identifying areas where these tools can deliver the most value.

Rahul Sharma, managing director for public sector for Asia-Pacific at Google Cloud, said: “Our partnership is establishing the government of Malaysia as a leader in reimagining how work gets done and serving as the blueprint for governments and enterprises in the region looking to derive measurable value from AI adoption at scale. We look forward to continuing to advance Malaysia’s national AI agenda through AI at Work 2.0, as well as other joint initiatives.”