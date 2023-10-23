DNB, TM, ZTE live trial claims world's fastest for 5G mmWave

In a partnership aimed at driving Malaysia to the forefront of technology innovation with “exceptional” high-speed connectivity, Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB), TM and ZTE Corporation (ZTE) have forged a strategic alliance to unveil the world’s fastest 5G live trial, which will deliver speeds up to 28Gbps.

An expansion of DNB’s commitment to driving 5G capabilities for the country, the project will use TM’s established network infrastructure and digital expertise, as well as ZTE’s mmWave active antenna unit to deliver Malaysia’s first standalone 5G core, complemented by an adaptable next-generation transport network.

The partners believe that “groundbreaking” technology will reshape Malaysia’s digital landscape and establish a new global standard in wireless communication. ZTE said that the milestone solidifies Malaysia’s position as a frontrunner in mmWave technology, elevating industry digitisation and consumer experiences to “unprecedented” levels.

The partnership aims to propel productivity and operational efficiency, improving customer satisfaction and generating higher demand across all sectors. It will also enhance rapid fixed wireless access (FWA) connections to deliver high-quality services such as video streaming, lag-free online gaming and bandwidth-hungry applications such as immersive virtual and augmented reality (VR/AR).

Announcing the launch of the collaboration, YB Teo Nie Ching, Malaysia’s deputy minister of communications and digital, said: “This ground-breaking partnership reaffirms Malaysia’s commitment to advancing technology, propelling us into a new era of connectivity. It underscores our determination to lead the way in technological advancements on the global stage.”

Outlining the significance of the collaboration, DNB chief technology officer Ken Tan Tzi Kieng added: “We are thrilled to be part of this strategic collaboration with TM, MMU and ZTE on the world’s fastest 5G live trial. Connectivity is a vital component of the digital economy, and 5G – with its high throughput and low latency – paves the way for Malaysia to achieve its digital aspirations.

“The use of mmWave spectrum in DNB’s 5G wholesale network further augments this by giving a 5.5G experience, which is a launchpad to 6G. The combination of our spectrum with TM’s SA core opens up exciting possibilities in the enterprise space, especially in the deployment of 5G private networks.”

Amar Huzaimi Md Deris, TM’s Group CEO, added: “The standalone 5G core and TM’s cutting-edge network infrastructure will establish new benchmarks in connectivity speed and reliability, pushing the boundaries of digitisation.

“This will enable better user experiences, pioneer new industry growth and drive the country’s innovation ecosystem that will power Malaysia as a digital nation. We are pleased to work with DNB and ZTE to revolutionise Malaysia’s 5G landscape, bringing digital opportunities to communities, businesses and the government.”

Steven Ge, managing director of ZTE Malaysia, said: “We believe this initiative will pave the way for new possibilities in the telco industry. ZTE is honoured to contribute our cutting-edge technology to this groundbreaking live trial in Malaysia.”