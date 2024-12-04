Grab deepens AWS partnership to fuel AI ambitions and growth

Southeast Asian super app Grab has deepened its partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS), singling out the cloud giant as its preferred cloud provider in a bid to optimise costs and shore up its infrastructure to support a growing number of artificial intelligence (AI) workloads.

With a growing user base of nearly 42 million monthly transacting users and over 13 million driver and delivery partners, Grab requires a robust and scalable infrastructure. Grab’s use of AWS, which has been going on since its inception in 2012, is aimed at addressing those needs, particularly as it focuses on profitability.

“As we innovate and try to push new products and continue to experiment, cost is a big concern, especially as we are on our way to profitability,” said Mohan Krishnan, head of engineering for technical infrastructure at Grab. “This is where a provider like AWS is key in helping us optimise our costs and ensure our workloads are running efficiently.”

At a media briefing on the sidelines of AWS re:Invent 2024, Gunish Chawla, managing director of AWS’s commercial enterprise, digital and small and medium-sized business segment in ASEAN, elaborated on how AWS’s infrastructure supports Grab’s diverse needs, citing services like Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service and auto-scaling to manage fluctuating demand across Grab’s mobility and delivery services.

In addition, AWS has also helped Grab to reduce the operational overheads of handling millions of transactions daily through services such as Amazon Relational Database Service, enabling the ride-hailing platform to focus on higher-value tasks rather than infrastructure management.

The partnership extends to AI as well. Grab’s machine learning model platform, Catwalk, which was built on AWS, has already deployed 1,000 models in production, powering capabilities such as route optimisation and pricing. “We’ve seen a big focus on AI, which has been transformational,” said Krishnan. “Using technologies that AWS provides has allowed us to leapfrog [competitors] and focus on building features that are AI-first.”

While Grab now runs the bulk of its workloads on AWS, it will still work with other cloud providers, including Microsoft, which was its preferred cloud provider since 2018 when it signed a five-year agreement to tap Azure’s AI and machine learning services to power its recommendation engine, among other applications.

Krishnan said the relationship with Microsoft continues in other areas, such as providing data for Bing Maps in Southeast Asia through GrabMaps, which uses OpenAI’s GPT-4o model. “Microsoft is still our cloud provider and our partnership with Azure continues, although the nature of it has changed,” he added.

On where AWS fits in Grab’s three-layer platform architecture, Krishnan told Computer Weekly that AWS primarily operates at the infrastructure layer – although Grab abstracts AWS services through the platform layer to provide internal teams with easy access to those services without having to do the heavy lifting.

There are some AWS services that Grab engineers can leverage directly, depending on the use case, but broadly AWS serves as the foundational infrastructure on which Grab builds its platforms and applications, Krishnan added.

Looking ahead, both Grab and AWS see their collaboration as a catalyst for digital transformation in Southeast Asia. Grab aims to leverage AWS’s infrastructure to further develop personalised services, improve customer experience and drive financial inclusion. “We are super laser-focused on bringing up economies and communities in Southeast Asia using technology,” Krishnan said.