Inside Grab’s platform strategy

From a humble taxi-hailing service in Kuala Lumpur to Southeast Asia’s leading super app, Grab has become a regional household name that offers a diverse range of services spanning ride-hailing, food delivery, parcel delivery and financial services.

Today, the company boasts of the largest on-demand fleet in the region, with six million driver partners and six million merchants and kiosk partners. Last year, it handled 3.5 billion transactions, and by the second quarter of 2024, its number of monthly transacting users had reached an all-time high of 40.9 million.

But the company’s growth across the region wasn’t simply a matter of scaling up – it had to build a platform to navigate the unique challenges of the region: geographically diverse populations with varying cultures, regulatory environments and business landscapes in mostly emerging markets where affordability matters.

To address these hurdles, Grab adopted a platform-based architecture and organisational structure that consists of three layers, according to Grab’s group chief technology officer, Suthen Thomas Paradatheth.

Speaking at the Government Technology Agency’s Stack 2024 developer conference, he said the top layer comprises business verticals responsible for consumer-facing products such as ride-hailing and food delivery, each with its own business targets.

The product platforms layer sits in the middle, providing common services for all business verticals to foster reusability and prevent duplication. The technology infrastructure platform underpins the entire system, handling critical functions such as deployment, infrastructure management and compliance.

This structure, said Paradatheth, reflects Grab’s organisational design, adhering to the “reverse Conway manoeuvre” that aligns organisational structure with architectural goals, rather than the other way around in Conway’s Law, which posits that technical systems inadvertently reflect the organisational structures behind them.