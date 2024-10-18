How Philippine Airlines is transforming customer experience

Philippine Airlines (PAL) is undergoing significant digital transformation, leveraging Salesforce’s technology to improve customer experience and empower its employees.

In an interview with Computer Weekly on the sidelines of Dreamforce 2024 in San Francisco, Aurea Vidal, chief information officer of PAL, said the use of Salesforce has cut customer wait times from an hour to just a few minutes, boosting customer satisfaction scores from 60% to about 95%.

The core of PAL’s transformation lies in the implementation of Salesforce Service Cloud for case management, unifying previously fragmented communication channels, such as Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp and Viber. This allows the airline’s agents to handle multiple customer queries simultaneously with access to a centralised knowledge base.

“Imagine how frustrating it was for passengers before,” said Mac Munsayac, who leads customer experience at PAL. “If you reached out to us by Messenger, then WhatsApp, we would have to ask the same questions repeatedly because we didn’t have a CRM [customer relationship management] system.”

Now, with Service Cloud, agents can switch between customer interactions while accessing relevant information, ensuring faster and more accurate resolutions. The implementation also allows for thorough tracking of cases until they are fully resolved, significantly improving resolution rates.

The deployment of the minimum viable product within 89 days, one day ahead of schedule, is also a testament to PAL’s agile approach. “We embraced agile principles and ways of working,” said Vidal, noting that the quick implementation benefitted passengers almost immediately.

PAL’s transformation goes beyond customer-facing operations. The airline is also leveraging Service Cloud to streamline internal processes, such as refund tracking that involves the finance team. This is expected to provide better visibility over the status of refunds that can be communicated to customers in a more timely manner.