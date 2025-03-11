Singapore Airlines to roll out Salesforce Agentforce

Singapore Airlines is rolling out Salesforce’s Agentforce artificial intelligence (AI) agent platform, Einstein in Service Cloud, and Data Cloud for its customer case management system in an effort to improve customer experience.

Through the use of autonomous agents, the Singapore flagship carrier hopes to streamline its customer service operations, allowing its customer service representatives to focus on providing enhanced and personalised attention in each customer interaction.

Powering the AI agents is Salesforce’s Data Cloud, which enables businesses to build a unified view of their customers by bringing together structured and unstructured data from across the organisation. The agents also use a sophisticated reasoning and learning engine dubbed Atlas to continuously adapt and improve their capabilities.

The key to Atlas’s capabilities lies in its architecture, including the use of specialised embeddings models that enable Agentforce agents to understand the nuances of different business processes, data formats and industry-specific requirements. This allows the agents to operate seamlessly within the customer’s existing workflows and systems.

Singapore Airlines will also leverage the Einstein generative AI capabilities in Service Cloud to summarise customers’ previous interactions with the airline. It can also provide guidance on assistance, enabling customer service representatives to better understand and anticipate customer needs. This will reduce average response times, facilitating more efficient and proactive customer service.

Goh Choon Phong, CEO of Singapore Airlines, said: “As the world’s leading digital airline, Singapore Airlines is committed to investing in and leveraging the relevant technologies to enhance customer experiences, improve operational efficiencies, drive revenue generation, and boost employee productivity.”

He noted that the airline has been an early adopter of generative AI, developing over 250 use cases over the last 18 months and implementing around 50 initiatives across its operations. These include the use of generative AI-powered bots to understand and address customer queries and perform tasks such as bookings and cancellations on its Pelago travel experiences platform.

“Salesforce is a pioneer in agentic AI. Integrating Agentforce, Einstein in Service Cloud, and Data Cloud into Singapore Airlines’ customer case management system enhances our ability to efficiently assist our customers and marks the first step in our collaboration. Together, we will co-create AI solutions that drive meaningful and impactful change and set new standards for service excellence in the airline industry,” Goh said.

Marc Benioff, chair and CEO of Salesforce, noted that the rise of digital labour, powered by autonomous AI agents, is not just reimagining the customer experience, but also transforming business. “With our deeply unified digital labour platform, we’re bringing humans together with trusted, autonomous AI agents, unlocking new levels of productivity, innovation and growth,” he said.

Gartner noted that while AI agents are a groundbreaking technology set to autonomously execute complex actions across a multitude of industries, they also raise significant security concerns, which can be addressed through having visibility over all agent activities, as well as detecting and remediating anomalous agent behaviour and actions in real-time.

With Agentforce, agents inherit the existing sharing models and permissions that Salesforce customers have already defined for various user roles and profiles. This ensures agents only have access to the data and business processes that are appropriate for their designated responsibilities, preventing unauthorised access to sensitive information.

To help customers better manage the lifecycle of AI agents and deploy Agentforce at scale, Salesforce introduced an AI agent lifecycle management tool in November 2024 to test the different ways a customer may pose a question or interact with an agent, as well as monitor and observe the behaviour of AI agents to improve their performance and accuracy, among other capabilities.