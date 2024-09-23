Gartner: Mitigating security threats in AI agents

Artificial intelligence (AI) continues to evolve at an unprecedented pace, with AI agents emerging as a particularly powerful and transformative technology. These agents, powered by advanced models from companies like OpenAI and Microsoft, are being integrated into various enterprise products, offering significant benefits in automation and efficiency. However, AI agents bring a host of new risks and security threats that organisations must address proactively.

Understanding the unique risks of AI agents AI agents are not just another iteration of AI models; they represent a fundamental shift in how AI interacts with digital and physical environments. These agents can act autonomously or semi-autonomously, making decisions, taking actions, and achieving goals with minimal human intervention. While this autonomy opens up new possibilities, it also expands the threat surface significantly. Traditionally, AI-related risks have been confined to the inputs, processing, and outputs of models, along with the vulnerabilities in the software layers that orchestrate them. With AI agents, however, the risks extend far beyond these boundaries. The chain of events and interactions initiated by AI agents can be vast and complex, often invisible to human operators. This lack of visibility can lead to serious security concerns, as organisations struggle to monitor and control the agents' actions in real time. Among the most pressing risks are data exposure and exfiltration, which can occur at any point along the chain of agent-driven events. The unbridled consumption of system resources by AI agents – benign or malicious – can lead to denial of service or wallet scenarios, where system resources are overwhelmed. Perhaps more concerning is the potential for unauthorised or malicious activities carried out by misguided autonomous agents, including "agent hijacking" by external actors. The risk doesn't stop there. Coding errors within AI agents can lead to unintended data breaches or other security threats, while the use of third-party libraries or code introduces supply chain risks that can compromise both AI and non-AI environments. The hard-coding of credentials within agents, a common practice in low-code or no-code development environments, further exacerbates access management issues, making it easier for attackers to exploit these agents for nefarious purposes.

