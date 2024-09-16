Olam Agri to deploy S/4Hana on AWS

Singapore-based Olam Agri is deploying the private cloud edition of SAP’s S/4Hana enterprise resource planning (ERP) suite on Amazon Web Services (AWS) to automate and streamline business processes through the use of artificial intelligence (AI).

The company, which sources, trades, processes and distributes food and agriculture products globally, plans to leverage S/4 Hana’s built-in AI capabilities, including the Joule generative AI assistant, for use cases such as predictive maintenance of critical equipment and quality control of commodities.

Additionally, Olam Agri will use SAP’s AI-powered business integrity screening to identify anomalous activities using flexible rule sets and predictive analyses to mitigate business risks. With a complex global supply chain, the company aims to monitor and optimise every link, achieving operational efficiencies through SAP’s integrated data platform.

Shivram Ramakrishnan, chief digital and information officer at Olam Agri, said the goal with the S/4Hana implementation is to “drive greater agility and innovation within our organisation and ensure that we are well placed to meet the evolving needs of our customers and all other stakeholders”.

SAP and AWS recently announced a collaboration to transform cloud ERP experiences and help enterprises drive new capabilities and efficiencies with generative AI. This includes enabling SAP customers to use generative AI models from Amazon Bedrock, such as Anthropic’s Claude and Amazon Titan, to build applications customised with their own data.

Verena Siow, president and managing director of SAP Southeast Asia, said by embracing the cloud, Olam Agri is “not only future-proofing its processes with the seamless adoption of advanced technologies like AI, but also enhancing its ability to support farmers and farming communities, while driving greater sustainability across its global operations”.

Olam Agri is working with Mindsprint, Olam’s group IT services firm, to implement the project.