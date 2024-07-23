Huawei Cloud doubled its Singapore business in 2023

Huawei Cloud grew its business in Singapore by over 100% in 2023, riding on the growth of the city-state as a regional business and technology hub for startups and enterprises.

Speaking at the recent Huawei Cloud Summit in Singapore, Mark Chen, president of global solution sales at Huawei Cloud, said key to the company’s growth in Singapore stems from its partnerships with customers that are embarking on their cloud transformation journey.

“We started our business small, but we’ve built trust with our customers over time, starting with migrating their non-critical applications, and now, critical applications, to Huawei Cloud,” he said.

One of those customers is Ninja Van, a Singapore-based regional logistics company with operations across six markets in Southeast Asia.

Ninja Van started containerising all its applications in 2016, and now uses Huawei Cloud’s Cloud Container Engine (CCE), a hosted Kubernetes service, across its infrastructure, from delivery systems and application programming interfaces to message queues and databases, according to Shaun Chong, its co-founder and chief technology officer.

“We always talk about the need to scale up in today’s cost-competitive world, and with razor-thin margins, we also need to scale down when business is not so good,” he said.

“Technologies like CCE containerisation allow us to adjust our infrastructure automatically without any human intervention.”