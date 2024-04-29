Inside Oracle’s cloud adoption journey

Being the first to deploy Oracle cloud services across the company’s global operations, Jae Evans has had the front row seat to the latest capabilities that Oracle has built for its customers.

The first two years of her career as Oracle’s CIO was spent migrating a disparate set of infrastructure and applications acquired over time to the company’s second-generation Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), which was developed from the ground-up with built in automation and security capabilities.

“Leveraging our own set of native tools within OCI, we were able to migrate our assets that were historically on-premises, with a bunch of infrastructure sprawl, to the cloud,” she told Computer Weekly on the sidelines of Oracle CloudWorld Tour in Singapore.

“But more importantly, we gained the velocity to provision workloads much faster than we were able to do on-premises, through automation and creating a reference architecture to move those workloads in a repeatable fashion,” she added.

Evans was not new to cloud migration when she joined Oracle in 2020, having been responsible for infrastructure engineering and operations at Walmart, where her team supported in-store infrastructure and e-commerce for the retail giant’s global operations.

That included building a private cloud that could scale with the size of Walmart and modernising legacy assets so that the retailer could continue to grow its bricks-and-mortar business and meet the demands of peak shopping seasons.