CW+ Premium Content/E-Handbooks

Thank you for joining!
Access your Pro+ Content below.
November 2022

A Computer Weekly buyer’s guide to API management

Sponsored by ComputerWeekly.com

Application programming interfaces define the correct way for a developer to request services from an operating system. In this 14-page buyer’s guide, Computer Weekly looks at how they provide connectivity, the key role of digital bonding, and the importance of keeping APIs up to date and secure

Table Of Contents

  • How APIs can provide connectivity to drive internal and external business processes.
  • Looking at digital bonding as a method of bridging boundaries.
  • Why developers have a responsibility to keep APIs up to date and secure.

More CW+ Content

View All