CW+ Premium Content/E-Handbooks
Access your Pro+ Content below.
A Computer Weekly buyer’s guide to API management
Sponsored by ComputerWeekly.com
Application programming interfaces define the correct way for a developer to request services from an operating system. In this 14-page buyer’s guide, Computer Weekly looks at how they provide connectivity, the key role of digital bonding, and the importance of keeping APIs up to date and secure
Table Of Contents
- How APIs can provide connectivity to drive internal and external business processes.
- Looking at digital bonding as a method of bridging boundaries.
- Why developers have a responsibility to keep APIs up to date and secure.
Access this CW+ Content for Free!
More CW+ ContentView All
-
E-Zine
How the US-China chip war will affect IT leadersDownload
-
E-Zine
How the pandemic accelerated tech adoption in hospitalityDownload
-
E-Handbook
2022 Media Consumption Study: Fact or fiction - The rep-free buying experienceDownload
-
E-Zine
The Most Influential Women in UK Technology 2022Download