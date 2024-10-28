How Manulife is empowering sales and call centre agents with AI

Canadian insurer Manulife has been on a billion-dollar digital transformation journey over the past few years, leveraging the power of artificial intelligence (AI) to streamline its operations and enhance customer experiences.

In an interview with Computer Weekly, Mark Czajkowski, chief analytics officer for Asia and chief marketing officer for Singapore at Manulife, stressed the importance of having a robust data infrastructure that has enabled the company to deploy hundreds of machine learning models in production.

“The foundations need to be well established and structured in the right way,” he said. “Because ultimately, once you start plugging in all these models, if your data is of bad quality or not captured in the right structure, then you’re hamstrung in what you can do.”

The explosion of generative AI (GenAI) has further accelerated Manulife’s AI initiatives. “The attention has triggered a lot of innovation and curiosity from the senior leadership team,” said Czajkowski, noting that this has driven the development of new infrastructure to support real-time, application programming interface (API)-driven GenAI applications.

Manulife’s AI strategy is centred around key use cases that benefit multiple markets. One primary focus is sales agent enablement. As agents’ customer portfolios grow, it has become increasingly difficult for them to keep track of individual needs and preferences.

To address this, Manulife has integrated AI-powered insights directly into its agent platform. “For each product category, we can tell the agent very quickly what the current coverage and potential gap is,” said Czajkowski.

The platform leverages GenAI to generate engagement ideas and talking points for each customer, enabling agents to have more effective conversations and tailor their recommendations based on individual circumstances.