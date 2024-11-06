Snowflake brings AI to data for Australian businesses

Snowflake, initially a cloud database, now bills itself as an artificial intelligence (AI) data cloud, enabling customers to bring AI to data, the company’s executives declared during the Sydney leg of the Snowflake World Tour.

With over 10,000 customers and 10,000 partners running more than five billion jobs daily, Snowflake functions as both an AI-powered and a data-powered AI platform, in the sense that AI is helping to simplify the data platform, with natural language being the new interface, according to Snowflake CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy.

“Complexity creates cost,” Ramaswamy said, touting Snowflake as an efficient platform for all workloads that helps to reduce complexity and alleviate the need for expensive staff with a wide range of skills. Furthermore, the platform operates on a pay-as-you-use basis and provides tolls to govern expenditure.

Hardware chain Bunnings is one of Snowflake’s big-name Australian customers. Its CIO, Genevieve Elliott, said the company had a vision for an enterprise data platform that would allow data to move seamlessly so that staff and customers could get the information they need, but it had to be safe, secure, and well-governed.

Now, “much of what we planned is reality” with Snowflake at the core of the platform, said Elliott. The data is surfaced through a range of applications, including PowerBI, Microsoft Excel, mobile apps, core business systems such as customer relationship management and supply chain management, as well as dashboards and reporting tools.

Bunnings has since used its platform to personalise customer communications. Once, the company produced a single version of its digital catalogue, but now there are 300,000 variations based on customers’ purchases and their engagement with the company’s content.

Another use case is weather-related in-store merchandising. “We’ve always known that weather plays a part in the customer’s purchasing decision,” she said, but that relationship has now been quantified by Bunnings’ data science team by combining 10 years of weather data with store locations plus product sales by day and hour. The original model took a few days to run, but now that it sits on the enterprise data platform, the localised plans for the week can be generated within two hours.

Looking ahead, Bunnings aims to increase its employees’ data fluency and expand its federated self-service model – “people are hungrier and hungrier for data,” Elliott said.