Cisco eyes opportunities in AI, sustainability in Australia

Cisco is looking to tap opportunities in sustainability, artificial intelligence (AI) and cyber security as it navigates the economic headwinds in Australia, plagued by rising interest rates and slowing GDP growth.

At the recent Cisco Live Melbourne, Ben Dawson, vice-president for Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) at Cisco, noted those areas will present the industry with its biggest opportunity since the dotcom boom.

The company aims to achieve net-zero across Scopes 1, 2 and 3 emissions by 2040, and since 99% of Cisco’s emissions are in Scope 3 – that is, they are its customers’ Scope 1 and 2 emissions – he said there’s an opportunity for Cisco to work with its partners and customers.

Denise Lee, Cisco’s vice-president of engineering sustainability, said achieving net-zero means looking at the entire product lifecycle – manufacturing, transportation, use and recycling or reuse – and “while we don’t have this all fully baked today”, there is a plan for getting there.

For one thing, Cisco will continue to make its products more efficient, and apply its technology to improve sustainability, such as helping to make buildings smarter as part of its Green Pay initiative. It also wants to play a bigger part in recovering equipment at the end of its first life, so the equipment can be reused elsewhere or recycled. Only a very small fraction will go to landfill.

Sustainability considerations have become part of the minimum threshold set by purchasers, alongside issues such as modern slavery. But Cisco has been able to differentiate itself by demonstrating the real and achievable savings that accompany a sustainable approach, said Lee.

On cyber security, Dawson said Cisco will continue to help its customers build architecturally secure systems, with measures to limit the blast radius of any event and help them respond appropriately.

Read more about IT in Australia Yarra Valley Water will be digitising its water distribution network to reduce water losses and alert consumers about water leakages amid the growing demand for water in the state of Victoria.

Australia’s new cyber security strategy will focus on building threat blocking capabilities, protecting critical infrastructure and improving the cyber workforce, among other priorities.

Boomi executives talk up the company’s AI and automation capabilities and its growing traction in ANZ during a recent event in Sydney.

Village Roadshow reduced ITSM costs by 60% to improve problem resolution and other outcomes from use of Freshworks' cloud-based ITSM service.

But he pointed out that the Cisco Talos threat intelligence group has found that most breaches during 2023 involved known vulnerabilities, which shows that organisations are failing to keep their systems updated.

Cisco is no stranger to AI, having been using it in technical design for a decade. But generative AI can be brought to bear in tools, such as Cisco AI Assistant for Security, that make tasks simpler, faster and more easily communicated.

Cisco AI Assistant for Security is trained on over 550 billion security events each day across web, email, endpoints, networks and applications. The first two tools are AI Assistant for Firewall Policy and the AI-powered Encrypted Visibility Engine for all firewall models.

Dave West, president of Cisco in Asia-Pacific, Japan and Greater China, said in addition to formulating rules based on natural language input, the AI Assistant can detect the existence of duplicate or otherwise redundant rules.

AI Assistant is currently in private preview, and West said customers that are using it are seeing good results. According to a company source, some two dozen organisations signed up for the preview during the first two days of Cisco Live. Plans are also afoot for the tool to include a capability that helps determine how easily a vulnerability can be exploited in a customer’s environment.