Cisco reimagines infrastructure for the AI era

Cisco is positioning itself as the foundational infrastructure supplier for the age of artificial intelligence (AI) with a sweeping set of announcements aimed at simplifying network operations, future-proofing workplaces and securing the entire digital fabric.

Speaking during a briefing with Asia-Pacific media ahead of Cisco Live 2025 in San Diego, Cisco executives detailed a new architectural approach that leans heavily on AI to manage increasing complexity.

More specifically, the company is paving the way for a shift from reactive infrastructure management to proactive, agentic operations. This new paradigm is underpinned by AI Canvas, a collaborative, multi-domain interface designed to streamline troubleshooting and management across networking, security and application monitoring tools.

Jeetu Patel, Cisco’s president and chief product officer, set the stage by describing the current technology landscape as “one of the most interesting technology shifts in human history”. He argued that the move from AI chatbots to autonomous agents will require a complete reimagining of the underlying infrastructure.

“We’re now moving to agents that are able to conduct tasks and jobs fully autonomously on behalf of humans,” said Patel. “The entire infrastructure that powers these datacentres, and AI in general, is going to have to be reimagined, because the scale, proportion, performance and volume is going to be completely different.”

Patel noted that safety and security are prerequisites for driving AI adoption. “If people don’t trust AI, they’re not going to use it,” he noted, framing Cisco’s role as the provider of trusted networking and security for AI-ready datacentres and modernised workplaces.