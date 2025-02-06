Kyndryl expands SASE services with Palo Alto Networks

IT infrastructure services provider Kyndryl has launched end-to-end, secure access service edge (SASE) services, combined with artificial intelligence (AI)-powered Palo Alto Networks technology, to enhance network security by adopting a cloud-first, zero-trust network security offering.

Kyndryl noted that according to survey findings from its latest Readiness report, while as many as 94% of business leaders identify technology modernisation as a high priority, only 39% of businesses say their IT infrastructure is prepared to manage future risks.

Kyndryl’s aim is to integrate the SASE services with the Palo Alto Networks Prisma SASE offering to unite network and security into a unified cloud-delivered service, providing organisations with granular control over user authentication and authorisation, enabling secure access to business applications, as well as edge and internet of things technologies.

To display further confidence in the launch, Kyndryl noted that as part of its own network modernisation transformation since becoming an independent company, it had shifted from an on-premise network architecture with 54 datacentres to cloud-first, SASE-based, zero-trust security principles using select services from its technology partners, including Prisma SASE from Palo Alto Networks.

In addition, the company revealed that its simplified security posture currently supports Kyndryl’s global hybrid workforce, enabling employees to access business applications across devices, resulting in lower IT operational spend.

By turning to the same expertise used in its own successful migrations, Kyndryl’s believes its technicians, accredited with network security certifications from Palo Alto Networks, will be fully equipped to help customers in migrating from their on-premise environments to a flexible and scalable SASE offering that can offer best-in-class security, while ensuring no less than an “exceptional” user experience for IT teams and end users.

“To mitigate operational risk, business leaders need to prioritise upgrading IT infrastructure and enhancing cyber security measures, as research shows that nearly half of the world’s mission-critical business technology is out-of-date or nearing end of life,” said Paul Savill, global practice leader of network and edge computing at Kyndryl. “As AI becomes a key focus for many organisations, our new SASE services, combined with Palo Alto Networks’ AI-powered Prisma SASE solution, will enable businesses to transform securely by adopting a zero-trust approach to protect against cyber threats in real-time.”

Kyndryl’s SASE services expand on its existing partnership with Palo Alto Networks, which already offers customers Prisma Access, next-generation firewall, private 5G and OT security, as well as its Security Operations as a Platform service, with Palo Alto Networks’ Cortex XSOAR platform.

“Implementing a SASE approach is one of the biggest network and security initiatives for an organisation to take on, requiring significant transformation,” said Palo Alto Networks chief partnerships officer Kristy Friedrichs. “These organisations need a solution that helps them scale at the speed of their business, especially with a hybrid workforce and an ever-expanding threat landscape. We’re offering our joint customers exactly what they need to help them transform.”