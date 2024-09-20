HPE sharpens edge computing with ProLiant DL145 Gen11 server

HPE is looking to help organisations improve performance for their most demanding applications and workloads at the edge with the launch of the ProLiant DL145 Gen11 server.

The tech provider said the platform has been engineered for diverse edge locations, and that its compact design of the HPE ProLiant DL145 Gen11 is suitable for environments that require high performance, such as in stores, clinics, banks and factory lines. Its flexibility is attributed with enabling distributed organisations to execute edge initiatives without the complexities of deploying a server designed for the datacentre into an edge location.

HPE sees its new server as potentially being the foundation of any hybrid working strategy, helping bring services closer to the edge, where data is created and security is integral. In addition, it’s confident that with the product, businesses of all sizes can enable real-time insights with onsite data processing for faster decision-making, reducing their reliance on a distant datacentre or cloud resources, resulting in lower latency, reduced bandwidth utilisation and connectivity costs.

“The HPE ProLiant DL145 is a perfect fit for the edge: rugged and compact in size, with quiet acoustics and power efficiency that puts a lot of processing power in small spaces, all with the ability to ensure high performance both today and in the future as customer needs evolve,” said Krista Satterthwaite, senior vice-president and general manager at HPE Compute.

“It’s also critical for businesses with distributed locations to be able to manage remote servers when they don’t have IT experts nearby, ultimately saving time and allowing businesses to focus on their core operations – all while keeping costs in check.”

Powered by a fourth-generation AMD EPYC 8004 processor with up to 64 cores, the HPE ProLiant DL145 Gen11 is said to be able to process enterprise applications with speed and hold up to 128 VMs. The product extends HPE’s edge server portfolio that supports a range of industry apps such as inventory management, pricing and point of sale, edge-specific analytics services, business intelligence, content delivery, and artificial intelligence and machine learning workloads.

A growing ecosystem of ISV partners is already in place to deliver industry-specific offerings optimised for edge scenarios, such as loss prevention and video analytics for retail, process automation or predictive maintenance, and supply chain for manufacturing.

Read more about edge computing Edge computing key for rapid Industry 4.0 adoption: As edge computing is set to disrupt many sectors in the Industry 4.0 era, study finds edge computing holds a promise to dramatically improve data processing for mission-critical applications and accelerate uptake.

Edge AI explained: Everything you need to know: In this essential guide, Computer Weekly investigates the current rapid proliferation of artificial intelligence deployed at the edge of networks – edge AI.

Kyndryl expands global network and edge computing alliance with Nokia: Three-year agreement between comms tech and IT giants extends plans to co-innovate and accelerate deployment of flexible, reliable and secure LTE and 5G private wireless connectivity.

A guide to deploying AI in edge computing environments: Deploying AI at the edge is increasingly popular due to processing speed and other benefits. Consider hosting requirements, latency budget and platform options to get started.

The HPE ProLiant DL145 Gen11 is securely deployed via the HPE GreenLake for Compute Ops Management cloud-native management service. With capabilities for zero-touch deployment, HPE was confident organisations can ship the server to remote locations, making it simple for non-IT staff to securely onboard while giving centralised IT staff automated management capabilities to access, monitor and manage servers regardless of where the compute environment lives.

Noting that security continues to be top of mind for organisations who are pulling data from users, devices, and internet of things to bring innovations at the edge, HPE said building security into infrastructure goes back to the company’s roots, securing compute workloads using “unique” security innovation that starts at the factory, rooted in silicon and enhanced in firmware.

Other engineering features include built-in air filtration for dusty spaces, a high level of energy efficiency, vibration-tolerant operation, and quieter performance than datacentre servers.