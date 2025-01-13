HPE opens shop for retail-ready networks

To address retailers’ needs for an omnichannel presence with reliable and secure connectivity, HPE has announced a range of network solutions to help teams enhance retail environments.

The tech company believes that as retailers focus on the customer experience that spans in-store and online transactions, it becomes more critical that passerby traffic does not interfere with those transactions. In addition, organisations with geographically distributed retail locations, such as stores, warehouses and back offices, need to manage an increasingly complex network to decrease the number and duration of IT visits.

HPE’s solutions are designed to give retailers easier remote management of on-premise, cloud and edge computing, with improved user experience, operational efficiency and internet of things (IoT) security. At the heart of the range is HPE Aruba Networking Central AI Insights, which detects negative impacts on the customer experience and automatically adjusts and transmits settings to remedy poor performance.

For the retail industry, HPE believes IoT devices are often the most vulnerable point of entry for hackers. To protect against breaches and malware, HPE’s access points are designed to provide a secure connectivity platform for the increase in IoT devices at the network edge, such as cameras, shelf labels, RFID labels, energy sensors and motion detectors.

To protect against security compromises through IoT devices, AI Insights can detect anomalies in IoT uploads and downloads which may be indicative of a breach. HPE is also expanding its IoT Operations dashboard, which allows retailers to take advantage of pre-built third-party applications from retail partners.

Looking to address IT resource constraints, HPE’s solutions look to offer easier remote management across on-premise, cloud and edge computing resources through expanding private 5G and Wi-Fi wireless solutions, integrating with HPE GreenLake Cloud and the firm’s edge computing portfolio, including the DL145 Gen11 server.

Commenting on the launches and what they could mean in the retail sector, HPE Aruba Networking wireless chief technology officer Stuart Strickland said: “Retailers facing challenges in warehousing, inventory control and omnichannel fulfilment need comprehensive and secure connectivity to enable digital modernisation and enhance customer experiences. HPE’s networking solutions bring real-time IoT data processing and artificial intelligence inferencing closer to the source of data generation to fuel omnichannel shopping strategies that increase revenue.”