HPE takes $4.5bn in enterprise IT AI server orders

Growth in the take-up of artificial intelligence (AI)-based systems was among the big wins for HPE as it announced its second-quarter financial results.

The company posted Q2 revenue of $7.2bn, up 3%.

New AI servers are being delivered in as little as six weeks after the company fixes supply chain issues.

In a blog discussing the results, CEO Antonio Neri spoke about the growth of AI, particularly among HPE’s enterprise customers. “Demand for HPE’s AI offerings is accelerating at a faster pace, and our solid execution enabled us to more than double our AI systems revenue sequentially to more than $900m, helped by supply chain conversion through improved GPU [graphics processing unit] availability,” he said.

Neri added that HPE’s AI business doubled from the prior quarter, driven by a strong order book and better conversion from its supply chain.

“We tripled the number of enterprise AI customers year-over-year, now representing more than 15% of our $4.6bn of cumulative AI orders,” he said.

In the blog, Neri spoke about HPE’s leadership in water cooling technology for AI servers, and its strengths in green IT. “HPE now has four of the top 10 world’s fastest supercomputers, all of which are direct liquid-cooled,” he said. “I am also proud that we have built seven of the world’s top 10 energy-efficient systems.”