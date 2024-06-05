Customer base for GreenLake expanded

GreenLake has continued to be an area of growth for HPE, with the as-a-service offering delivered via the channel attracting more customers during the vendor’s second quarter.

HPE shared results for Q2 with revenues improving by 3% coming in at $7.2bn, with annualised revenue run-rate improving by 37% to $1.5bn.

In terms of technology segments, server revenues of $3.9bn up by 18% were the bright spot, with intelligent edge down by 19% to $1.1bn and hybrid cloud decreasing by 8% to $1.3bn.

Specifically on the GreenLake front, HPE has been extending the portfolio, with increased networking support, and reported a decent performance in Q2. Earlier this year, HPE added more storage functionality to GreenLake, aimed at supporting more artificial intelligence (AI) features.

Speaking to analysts, HPE CEO Antonio Neri talked of the increased demand for GreenLake and its success getting the technology into fresh accounts.

“GreenLake hybrid cloud is attracting new customers,” he said. “In the second quarter of fiscal 2024, the number of customer organisations using HPE GreenLake increased sequentially by almost 9% to 34,000.

“Our as-a-service lifetime total contract value grew to more than $15bn in Q2, with our annualised revenue run rate, or ARR, growing 39% year-over-year. Demand is increasing for our HPE GreenLake on-premise private cloud solutions.”