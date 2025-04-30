Juniper doubles down on AI as HPE deal faces scrutiny

Juniper Networks is pressing ahead with its artificial intelligence (AI)-driven enterprise strategy, even as its proposed acquisition by Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) faces opposition from the US Department of Justice.

Sujai Hajela, executive vice-president for Juniper’s AI-driven enterprise division, claimed its technology has been well received by the market. “The largest enterprises on the planet have adopted the Juniper Mist network to lead their digital transformation, to lead their ability to leverage AI to help with their network operations,” he said.

“If you look at the Gartner Magic Quadrant for wired and wireless, we continue to be on the topmost and the rightmost, which means the market is clearly recognising our innovation and scale as we bring these things to the market,” said Hajela.

He explained that Juniper’s AI-Native Now platform is built on three key pillars: collecting the right data via high-quality telemetry across the network; having the right infrastructure to digest that data; and triggering the right responses by using AI and machine learning models to make sense of the data, for example, to understand why a user might be experiencing pixelation during a Zoom call.

“If you were to ask any of the Juniper Mist customers, they will always say two things,” said Hajela. “Number one, in very simple terms, the network just works. And number two, it’s a huge reduction in number of trouble tickets which they experience – upwards of 90%.”

Focusing on the local market, Bruce Bennie, vice-president and general manager for Juniper Australia and New Zealand (ANZ), said the company is addressing three key issues faced by organisations in the region.

The first is providing better experiences for employees and customers through the simplification and automation of networks. This shifts the focus beyond traditional connectivity checks – “is there a connection?” – towards evaluating the quality of the user experience – “are users getting a good experience?”