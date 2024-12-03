Westcon-Comstor adds Juniper Networks to AWS Marketplace options

One of the areas of focus for Westcon-Comstor this year has been to bolster its relationship with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and enable more activity on the cloud giant’s Marketplace.

On the relationship front, the channel player was handed distribution rights last week for AWS across 30 countries, including the UK&I and the European Economic Area. As part of the move, the distie indicated it would be setting up a dedicated AWS cloud business unit in Europe, with a centralised centre of excellence.

When it comes to providing resellers with more routes to market, the distie launched its AWS Marketplace programme in February 2024 to ensure its partner base could tap into the growing number of transactions being made on the platform by customers.

Westcon has announced that Juniper Networks will now be included in the technologies it can make available on the Marketplace, which is particularly attractive to small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) buyers.

Partners across EMEA and APAC will be able to offer Juniper products via the distie’s private AWS Marketplace listings and sell directly to their customers. Westcon will be able to provide a range of Juniper options, including the vendor’s software-as-a-service (SaaS) offerings, including its Mist Cloud Services and Security Director Cloud.

“The AWS Marketplace opportunity for partners is huge, and leveraging Juniper’s innovative portfolio will empower them to maximise that opportunity,” said René Klein, executive vice-president of Westcon Europe at Westcon-Comstor.

“As a value-added distributor, it’s important that we empower our partners to tap into the rise of AWS Marketplace by allowing them to transact products from world-leading vendors in a frictionless process,” he said. “This agreement with Juniper does precisely that, and we couldn’t be more excited.”