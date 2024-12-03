cherezoff - stock.adobe.com
Westcon-Comstor adds Juniper Networks to AWS Marketplace options
Distributor continues to widen the services it can offer via the cloud giant’s platform
One of the areas of focus for Westcon-Comstor this year has been to bolster its relationship with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and enable more activity on the cloud giant’s Marketplace.
On the relationship front, the channel player was handed distribution rights last week for AWS across 30 countries, including the UK&I and the European Economic Area. As part of the move, the distie indicated it would be setting up a dedicated AWS cloud business unit in Europe, with a centralised centre of excellence.
When it comes to providing resellers with more routes to market, the distie launched its AWS Marketplace programme in February 2024 to ensure its partner base could tap into the growing number of transactions being made on the platform by customers.
Westcon has announced that Juniper Networks will now be included in the technologies it can make available on the Marketplace, which is particularly attractive to small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) buyers.
Partners across EMEA and APAC will be able to offer Juniper products via the distie’s private AWS Marketplace listings and sell directly to their customers. Westcon will be able to provide a range of Juniper options, including the vendor’s software-as-a-service (SaaS) offerings, including its Mist Cloud Services and Security Director Cloud.
“The AWS Marketplace opportunity for partners is huge, and leveraging Juniper’s innovative portfolio will empower them to maximise that opportunity,” said René Klein, executive vice-president of Westcon Europe at Westcon-Comstor.
“As a value-added distributor, it’s important that we empower our partners to tap into the rise of AWS Marketplace by allowing them to transact products from world-leading vendors in a frictionless process,” he said. “This agreement with Juniper does precisely that, and we couldn’t be more excited.”
Partnership benefits
Westcon pointed to a recent Forrester report that highlighted the benefits of partners selling in AWS Marketplace, with deals closing up to 50% faster than traditional purchase channels and an average of 234% return on investment.
Bert Zeleken, head of partner and distribution sales for EMEA at Juniper Networks, said it welcomed the distributor widening its market reach.
“Making Juniper’s AI-Native Networking solutions available through this collaboration will empower our partners to deliver superior network experiences even more efficiently,” he said.
Last week, the distributor also shared a progress report on its AWS Marketplace programme, revealing it had continued to add fresh partners and independent software vendors as the months had rolled on.
Last month, Adam Davison, senior director of AWS EMEA at Westcon-Comstor, said the programme helped partners “win new customers and grow revenue with existing customers”.
“We’re pleased to see the programme gain real momentum as we continue to build out and broaden its scope,” he said. “Distribution is changing, and by using our expertise to help partners and vendors to maximise their AWS Marketplace growth, we’re showing the central, strategic role that we as a distributor play in today’s technology ecosystem.”