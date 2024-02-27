Westcon-Comstor adds private Cisco listings to AWS Markeplace

Westcon-Comstor has been given the opportunity by Cisco to list the vendor’s technologies on the AWS marketplace.

The distributor has a long-standing relationship with Cisco, and has also been building its position with AWS. It will now be able to privately list cyber security, observability and networking, plus collaboration-focused software products, on the cloud giant’s AWS Marketplace.

The move should provide channel partners with another method of obtaining large chunks of the Cisco portfolio, and meeting in their chosen location those customers looking to buy through the marketplace.

Given its decades-long relationship with Cisco, it’s perhaps no surprise the vendor is one of the first to be added to Westcon-Comstor’s AWS Marketplace programme. The distie has been building on the recent Designated Seller of Record (DSOR) agreement it gained from AWS.

David Grant, CEO of Westcon-Comstor, said it made sense to start to ramp things up with Cisco.

“End-users increasingly want to procure in AWS Marketplace thanks to the flexibility and pre-defined budgets it offers, and we’re committed to enabling partners to sell where their customers want to buy,” he said. “In giving our partners access to Cisco’s exceptional technology portfolio and equipping them with a simplified and streamlined route to transacting Cisco products on AWS Marketplace, we’re creating a new platform from which to drive growth and scale across the value chain.”