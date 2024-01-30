TD Synnex, Westcon-Comstor and Infinigate expand portfolios

One of the main values of distribution is the portfolio of products and services those channel players offer to resellers, with the pressure always on to evolve the proposition.

As a result, there are days in the channel when a raft of announcements can emerge that reveal how disties are reacting to changing demands and moving to make sure they sign the right vendors.

At TD Synnex, the focus is on expanding on its relationship with Lenovo, adding the vendor’s TruScale pay-as-you-go infrastructure offerings into the mix. Adding those products means TD Synnex now stands alone among its UK competitors as the only distributor currently offering the full range of Lenovo products to partners.

“By adding Lenovo TruScale infrastructure solutions to our portfolio, we are giving MSPs [managed service providers] and solution providers access to a highly attractive set of options that suits the needs of customers who are digitally transforming and looking to use the best solutions for their requirements and to deploy them in the way that makes sense for their business,” said Simon Bennett, managing director of Advanced Solutions, UK and Ireland, at TD Synnex.

He added that the firm’s staff had already been trained on TruScale and were in a position to support partners.

In response, Ian Jeffs, UK and Ireland country general manager at Lenovo’s Infrastructure Solutions Group, said the distributor was positioned to support the technology.

“Together with the TD Synnex team, we can ensure partners have all the support and backing needed to identify opportunities and grow their infrastructure sales with Lenovo TruScale IaaS [infrastructure-as-a-service],” he said.

Elsewhere, Westcon-Comstor has expanded its relationship with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to make it easier for partners to transact on the cloud giant’s Marketplace.

The distributor has signed a Designated Seller of Record (DSOR) agreement with AWS, giving the distributor the opportunity to privately list its vendors’ products on the Marketplace and share quotes with channel partners.

“End-user buyer behaviour is evolving rapidly, and this agreement with AWS is all about enabling our partners to sell where their customers want to buy,” said David Grant, CEO of Westcon-Comstor.

“In building a bridge that allows our partners to serve their customers directly in AWS Marketplace, we’re strengthening the position of the channel in the cloud marketplace ecosystem and creating new growth opportunities for our partners and vendors,” he added.

Finally, Infinigate has been appointed as the first UK and Ireland distributor to take Auvik’s automated network monitoring solutions to market. The security-focused distie will be tasked with growing the channel for the vendor and putting the solution in front of more partners.

“Auvik is an important addition to our portfolio in the UK, where our partners see rising customer demand for maximising network efficiency and uptime, to make the most of their existing IT investment,” said Justin Griffiths, managing director of Infinigate UK and Ireland.

Stacey Tozer, director of channel at Auvik, said it would be working with Infinigate to support its channel-first strategy in the UK and Ireland.

“Through the Auvik solution, we offer our partners the opportunity to deliver network monitoring services through the increasingly popular SaaS [software-as-a-service] model, delivering flexible IT consumption,” he added.