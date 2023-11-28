Infinigate launches next-gen security package

Security distributor Infinigate UK&I has pulled together the tools from various vendors to provide resellers with a solution that will cover customer data protection needs.

The channel player has cut the ribbon on its Next-Gen Cyber Observability (NGCO) framework that leans on the tools provided by five vendors: Anomali, Cybereason, Gigamon, LogRhythm and Vectra.

Combining the vendor cyber tools should provide resellers with a chance to provide greater risk visibility across customer networks. NGCO will offer a range of data protection tools, including Security Information and Event Management (SIEM), Network Detection and Response (NDR), and Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR).

It has long been clear that resellers need to provide layers of security to protect users and fend off widening threats, and a solution approach is more likely to hit the mark.

NGCO combines the Gigamon Deep Observability pipeline with Vectra’s NDR platform, adding Cybereason’s NGAV and EDR to bolster endpoint protection. Added to that are LogRhythm’s AXON SaaS SIEM platform to analyse data and external threat intelligence from Anomali’s monitoring tools.

Lewis Dick, alliance director at Infinigate UK&I, said it wanted to develop an offering that resellers could put in front of customers concerned about cyber security.

“NGCO is a way to rein complexity through a complete and integrated cyber solution with the best from five specialist vendors, designed to be simple to implement,” he said. “Our partners’ corporate and enterprise customers with a Security Operations Centre will value a simplified approach to cyber observability through a single provider.”