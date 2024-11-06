Improving markets and security growth bolster Infinigate H1

Infinigate Group has underlined the benefits of operating in the security market with decent revenue growth in its first half (H1). The distributor has indicated that it has generated a 1% increase in revenues to €1.2bn for the first half of its 2024-25 fiscal year.

The channel player described the MEA region as the strongest growth engine, but indicated that Europe – with the UK performing well – was recovering from tough market conditions with revenue growth at high single digit percentage compared with last year. The acquisition of Wavelink in July also provided reported growth for the first time in the APAC region.

Infinigate put the revenue improvement down to a number of factors, including improving economic conditions and ongoing demand for security products and services. The firm is also benefitting from an automation and digitisation programme that is improving its service and product delivery.

Denis Ferrand-Ajchenbaum, chief growth officer for the Infinigate Group and managing director of Infinigate Cloud, said its portfolio had been a focus, with the firm expanding channel partnerships.

“Our success owes a lot to our extensive and increasing portfolio and to our close partnership with a growing number of leading cyber security vendors. Over the past six months, we have added six new vendors and expanded our collaboration with six existing ones,” he said.

“Our future growth is rooted in our strong pipeline, with Infinigate Cloud as a significant asset, and in our essential role as advanced MSSD [managed security services distributor], in line with the expected rise in demand for managed security services, where the channel plays a pivotal role,” he added.

Infinigate indicated that the outlook for its second half was looking bright and it was expecting further improvement in market conditions.

The business would also be expanding its MSSP offering through Infinigate Cloud, which would increase avenues for revenue growth.

“We have reason for optimism, based on the first half results, as a new growth trend is profiling for Europe. We are confident that our investment in strong partnerships with vendors and channel partners will deliver improved results as we enter the second half of the year, with hopefully, an ongoing improvement in the economy,” said Klaus Schlichtherle, CEO of the Infinigate Group.

“We are ready to intercept the ongoing growth in the cyber security market, which is expected to be a priority area of investment for business everywhere, in view of escalating cyber risk, encouraged by mounting global awareness of the need to improve cyber resilience, with higher standards of cyber security, as NIS2, CRA and DORA illustrate,” he added.

Infinigate hit the headlines towards the end of September, when former Softcat CEO Graeme Watt took a position as president of the board of Infinigate Group, where he will get the chance to bring his years of experience to bear and advise the distributor on its growth strategy group.

Watt’s remit included overseeing the strategic development of Infinigate and assisting the leadership team with hitting its goals. He was selected by the distributor and its majority owners, Bridgepoint.