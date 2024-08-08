charles taylor - stock.adobe.com
European markets improve for Infinigate in Q1
Distributor shares revenue update for the first quarter and shares confidence in the prospects for the rest of the fiscal year
Infinigate has underlined the advantages of operating in the security, cloud and networking arenas after sharing decent numbers for its first quarter.
The distributor shared results for the three months ended June, with a 16% year-on-year increase in revenues, and was able to tap into strong demand across Europe, with sales up across the region compared with the past fiscal year.
The firm pointed to a number of factors that had helped drive growth, aside from the European performance improving, including its alliances and partnerships, increased automation of business processes and digitisation that had improved efficiency.
“Our quarterly financial results demonstrate that we are on the right trajectory to achieve our targets,” said Klaus Schlichtherle, CEO of the Infinigate Group. “We will continue to build on them with the benefit of our unique technology platform, our strong vendor partnerships, our loyal ecosystem of partners, our increased geographical footprint, and our technical and business expertise to intercept the cyber security market growth.
“Infinigate MEA is still the stellar performer, but Europe is growing steadily, fuelled by our cloud-based CSP, MSP and MSSP businesses,” he added.
The focus is to build on the momentum gained in Q1 and keep that going, with the firm expressing confidence about the prospects for the rest of its fiscal year.
“We are pleased to see a strong start of the year, with our revenue showing significant growth,” said Kristiina Leppänen, chief financial officer at Infinigate Group. “We plan to sustain this trend through operational excellence in a challenging market environment.”
Business growth
The firm is expecting growth to come both organically and via acquisitions, and has shown it’s prepared to get involved with M&A activity with its move last month to pick up Wavelink to establish a presence in the Australia and New Zealand market.
A few weeks into Q1, Infinigate outlined its ambitions for this fiscal year, indicating it wanted to widen its system integrator reach and improve trading in Europe.
Although last year did see growth in Europe, it was a challenge given the tough economic conditions, and the ambition was always to turn that around, and grow the software and services revenues.
Speaking back in May, Schlichtherle outlined the expectations for this fiscal year and the goal of achieving global coverage.
“Over the year ahead, Infinigate will expand both organically and acquisitively, widening its EMEA footprint and building on its unique offering, centred on cyber security specialism as a trusted advisor to channel partners,” he said.
“We are targeting a revenue of €5bn for the financial year 2027-2028, intercepting the ongoing growth of the cyber security market, boosted by the company’s strategic programmes and initiatives.”
The Infinigate numbers come in the wake of recent updates from other channel players, including Maintel and SysGroup, that have both indicated the market is improving, but the focus on costs needs to continue.