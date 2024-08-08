European markets improve for Infinigate in Q1

Infinigate has underlined the advantages of operating in the security, cloud and networking arenas after sharing decent numbers for its first quarter.

The distributor shared results for the three months ended June, with a 16% year-on-year increase in revenues, and was able to tap into strong demand across Europe, with sales up across the region compared with the past fiscal year.

The firm pointed to a number of factors that had helped drive growth, aside from the European performance improving, including its alliances and partnerships, increased automation of business processes and digitisation that had improved efficiency.

“Our quarterly financial results demonstrate that we are on the right trajectory to achieve our targets,” said Klaus Schlichtherle, CEO of the Infinigate Group. “We will continue to build on them with the benefit of our unique technology platform, our strong vendor partnerships, our loyal ecosystem of partners, our increased geographical footprint, and our technical and business expertise to intercept the cyber security market growth.

“Infinigate MEA is still the stellar performer, but Europe is growing steadily, fuelled by our cloud-based CSP, MSP and MSSP businesses,” he added.

The focus is to build on the momentum gained in Q1 and keep that going, with the firm expressing confidence about the prospects for the rest of its fiscal year.

“We are pleased to see a strong start of the year, with our revenue showing significant growth,” said Kristiina Leppänen, chief financial officer at Infinigate Group. “We plan to sustain this trend through operational excellence in a challenging market environment.”