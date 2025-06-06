Channel catch-up: News in brief

The week has seen a number of partnerships formed, a raft of partner programmes, fresh training options unveiled, and the moment one managed services provider made a move to the other side of the English Channel.

Infinigate Group The channel player is partnering with risk management specialist Keepnet to provide partners with artificial intelligence (AI)-powered multi-channel phishing simulations, training and automated response tools. There continues to be a threat to organisations from phishing attacks, and the move should arm more partners with the knowledge they need to protect themselves and their customers. “Keepnet is an important addition to the Infinigate cyber security portfolio, offering human risk management at pan-European level through an innovative and very relevant platform against one of the most active threats in our world, linked to social engineering,” said Denis Ferrand-Ajchenbaum, chief growth officer at Infinigate Group. “Being a channel-only vendor, our channel partners stand to benefit from Keepnet’s strong commitment, as well as from a solution that is in great demand.” Partnering with Assured allows us to deliver the gold standard in data protection through Rubrik, while offering an affordable managed service tailored to their needs Théodore Michel Vrangos, I-Tracing

Assured Data Protection The managed service provider has expanded its operations into France, partnering with managed security services provider I-Tracing, which offers a security operations centre managed services offering. Assured has hired Erwan Jouan as France country manager to lead operations in the region, based out of Paris. “Our launch into France is an important step forward for Assured in Europe. The French market is very receptive to in-country managed services and recognises the value that companies like ours can bring,” said Rob Mackle, executive vice-president for EMEA and Asia-Pacific and Japan at Assured. “We’re excited to build out our team in France and partner with a leading cyber security specialist like I-Tracing. We want to continue to deliver our innovative disaster recovery solutions with industry-leading managed services to every French business that needs it,” added Mackle. In response, Théodore Michel Vrangos, co-founder and CEO at I-Tracing, stated: “Partnering with Assured in France is a great move for our business and customers. Our customers are asking for robust, immutable backup and recovery capabilities, but many solutions were out of reach due to cost and complexity. Partnering with Assured allows us to deliver the gold standard in data protection through Rubrik, while offering an affordable managed service tailored to their needs.”

Diliko The agentic AI data platform company for mid-sized enterprises has cut the ribbon on a partner programme to support those in the channel selling into verticals including healthcare and financial services. The Diliko Partner Programme has been built to cover the needs of consulting firms, analytics service providers and systems integrators (SIs), providing more turnkey options to improve speed to market and improved margins. “The Diliko Partner Programme gives service firms a powerful advantage: the ability to go to market with a proven enterprise platform that’s already secure, scalable and trusted in regulated industries,” said Ken Ammon, chief strategy officer at Diliko. “Our platform reduces project risk and time-to-value, while the partner programme offers new revenue opportunities through referral incentives and streamlined delivery. It’s a win-win for firms looking to grow their services business while helping clients succeed faster.”

N-able The vendor has cut the ribbon on its core certification programmes for its unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions, N-central and N-sight. The certifications are available on-demand via the firm’s learning platform, N-able U, and are designed to help improve levels of expertise around the vendor’s products. “We’re committed to delivering high-quality training that’s not only practical, but impactful,” said Frank Colletti, chief revenue officer at N-able. “Whether you’re just starting out or deepening your expertise, these certifications are designed to ensure you get real value from our best-in-class UEM solutions. Creating a learning environment that supports both beginners and veterans has always been our goal.”

Coro The security player focused on the small to medium-sized enterprise (SME) market has also been busy on the partner programme front, launching its Coro Compass offering. The launch of Compass provides increased marketing and development funds for partners, increased marketing and sales support, and a comprehensive deal registration programme. It has been spearheaded by the firm’s channel leaders, Joe Sykora and Piers Morgan. “Our goal with Coro Compass is to make doing business with Coro simple, predictable and rewarding,” said Joe Sykora, senior vice-president and general manager for the Americas and ANZ at Coro. “We’ve built a programme that removes friction and puts the partner experience first – from onboarding to ongoing growth.” Piers Morgan, senior vice-president and general manager for EMEA, added: “Coro Compass is designed to support partners at every stage. We’ve created margin-rich offerings and structured support that enable our partners to scale with confidence. This is what a true partner-first approach looks like.” The launch of our Authorised Partner Programme marks an exciting milestone in making verifiable quantum randomness more accessible worldwide George Dunlop, Quantum Dice