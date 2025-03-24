Channel moves: Who’s gone where?

The loose theme of the moves that caught the eye in the past week was that a couple of senior ones were happening on the other side of the Atlantic. They have the potential to shape channel actions far wider than that, though, so are worth noting.

As usual, the job moves of the past few days are designed to enhance capabilities and support growth ambitions at a number of industry organisations.

Network Group: The peer-to-peer community group for managed service providers, resellers and retailers has welcomed Jenny Langelaan as business development manager. She joins Network Group to support an ambitious three-year growth strategy designed to further enhance the member experience through targeted educational and event content, benchmarking opportunities and wider outreach. At the same time, the group indicated it had expanded its membership numbers, adding six new suppliers to the community since the beginning of January, including ContraForce, NinjaOne, Cynomi, Ethikai, Traceless and ESET.

“Welcoming Jenny to our team and six new vendors to our community is testament to our commitment to creating a thriving community of engaged technology people, who share their time, knowledge and influence to support the success of our members,” said Simon West, general manager of Network Group. “Over the next three years, we aim to elevate our organisation’s impact by enhancing member experiences, driving sustainable growth and solidifying our position as a leader in our space.”

Coro: The security platform player has attracted channel veteran Joe Sykora as its first general manager of the Americas. He most recently served as senior vice-president of worldwide channels and partner sales at Proofpoint, and prior to that, had a spell as vice-president of global sales and channels at Bitdefender. Sykora’s CV also includes time in channel leadership positions at Fortinet.

“We’re ecstatic to have someone of Joe’s calibre join Coro’s rapidly expanding global team,” said Guy Moskowitz, CEO and co-founder of Coro.

“His exceptional track record building world-class channel ecosystems at established cyber security powerhouses makes him the ideal leader to accelerate Coro’s channel-first strategy,” he continued. “Joe brings deep relationships and a proven ability to scale partner networks, which will be instrumental as we continue Coro’s hyper-growth trajectory and double down on our commitment to channel partnerships.”