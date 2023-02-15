Rawf8 - stock.adobe.com
ProofPoint and Gatewatcher ramp up partner programmes
Cyber security players are looking for growth with channel offerings that increase support and incentives
Security player Proofpoint has unveiled a fresh partner programme which has been designed to be less complex than competitor offerings.
The firm’s Element Partner Programme delivers the support, rewards and incentives of a typical programme, but the vendor is pitching it as an easier offering for the channel when compared with alternatives.
“We built Proofpoint Element from the ground up based on extensive feedback from our channel partners,” said Joe Sykora, senior vice-president of global channel and partner sales at Proofpoint. “Far too many partner programmes are bogged down by unnecessary complexity, and that’s why we’re excited to bring a simplified, modern and clear-to-understand one that adds true partner value. We’re bolstering our investment in the people, platforms and tools that strengthen our partners’ overall position and market opportunity.”
A big part of that simple approach is to operate the programme with just two tiers – core and elite – with the top rewards being on offer to those that meet revenue goals and invest in sales and technical training.
Partners will be encouraged to focus on developing skills in information protection, with product focus areas including CASB, endpoint DLP or insider threat management, as well as Proofpoint Security Awareness training.
The vendor is expecting the programme will meet the needs of MSPs, MSSPs, distributors and VARs with improved discounts and enablement for all levels of the channel.
Mathias Schick, director of business development and software at Bechtle, was one of the partners welcoming the introduction of the Element programme. “Specialisations will allow us to complement our multi-vendor security portfolio with clear capabilities,” he said. “This will further improve our long-standing relationship with Proofpoint.”
Partner recruitment drive
Elsewhere in the cyber market, real-time detection player Gatewatcher has indicated it is on an aggressive partner recruitment drive, and is using its partner programme to underpin plans for double-digit growth as it moves to a 100% indirect distribution strategy.
The firm is using a four-level programme, with authorised, silver, gold and MSSP, and is hoping it can attract more to sign up to support growth ambitions.
It’s looking for global partners, security solution integrators and those that are emerging into the market with their own SOC offerings.
“Our commitment to a 100% indirect strategy in the UK necessitates that we combine local presence with access to all that we can offer,” said Adrian Jones, country manager for UK and Ireland at Gatewatcher.
“As a result, the Gatewatcher Partner Programme will support partners by offering content and training adapted to their market position and business model,” he added. “In the UK, we are building on our agreement with our lead distribution partner, Kompingo, to ensure we offer market-leading support to our channel.”
He added that it was providing the channel with a managed service option that would tap into a growing market need.
“Today, with the scarcity of resources, a shortage of cyber skills and increasing threats, companies are embracing outsourcing to address their digital security,” said Jones.