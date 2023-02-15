ReliaQuest goes all-in on channel
Cyber security player shares 100% partner commitment at a time that Searchlight Cyber reveals there are emerging opportunities for MSSPs around the dark web
Global security player ReliaQuest has indicated it is moving to a 100% channel model and that future business will be delivered with partners.
The cyber specialist, which has offices in the UK, Dublin and Amsterdam as well as the US, has made it clear that all net-new deals going forward will include a partner.
The firm’s ReliaQuest GreyMatter security operations platform, built on an open XDR architecture, can be pitched to customers ranging from mid to large enterprises, giving the channel a decent target audience to aim at.
ReliaQuest has been working with 15 partners across Europe and the Middle East to establish a base, and has already seen results, with partner-led revenues increasing 124% in the past year.
As it stands, around 70% of the firm’s business goes through partners, so it is not starting from scratch, but has recognised that it can get even further growth by going in 100% with the channel.
Relationships with those existing partners will be deepened, but the plan is to expand the numbers and gain greater geographical coverage, particularly in DACH and Benelux.
“We know the partner community, being technology agnostic, is trying to figure out how to stitch together their offerings,” said Colin O’Connor, chief operating officer at ReliaQuest. “Our GreyMatter platform solves that. Our customers rely on partners as they build out their security strategies. ReliaQuest’s new model can improve customer experience through these direct relationships.”
All-in on the channel
At the same time, fellow security player Gatewatcher has also gone all-in on the channel, announcing that it will be 100% partner-driven.
“Our commitment to a 100% indirect strategy in the UK necessitates that we combine local presence with access to all that we can offer,” said Adrian Jones, country manager for UK and Ireland at Gatewatcher.
Elsewhere in the security market, research from Searchlight Cyber has highlighted the growing demand from customers on their managed service providers to keep on top of Dark Web threats.
More than half of the MSSPs surveyed in the UK revealed they were undertaking dark web monitoring for customers and that it was a growth area.
Customers have been turning to their channel partners to get a picture of what vulnerabilities are coming through the dark web that could impact their organisations and get a sense of whether they are currently being targeted.
Ben Jones, CEO and co-founder of Searchlight Cyber, said that keeping on top of the dark web was a growing opportunity for the channel.
“It’s great to see more MSSPs in the UK and US capitalising on the value of dark web threat intelligence in response to rapidly increasing demand,” he said. “We see a huge opportunity for MSSPs that are able to integrate dark web intelligence into their services. As this topic grows in prominence, those that have started to build out their capabilities, data sources and understanding will be able to benefit as more customers look for guidance on the dark web, giving them an advantage in the competitive market of managed security services.”