ReliaQuest goes all-in on channel

Global security player ReliaQuest has indicated it is moving to a 100% channel model and that future business will be delivered with partners.

The cyber specialist, which has offices in the UK, Dublin and Amsterdam as well as the US, has made it clear that all net-new deals going forward will include a partner.

The firm’s ReliaQuest GreyMatter security operations platform, built on an open XDR architecture, can be pitched to customers ranging from mid to large enterprises, giving the channel a decent target audience to aim at.

ReliaQuest has been working with 15 partners across Europe and the Middle East to establish a base, and has already seen results, with partner-led revenues increasing 124% in the past year.

As it stands, around 70% of the firm’s business goes through partners, so it is not starting from scratch, but has recognised that it can get even further growth by going in 100% with the channel.

Relationships with those existing partners will be deepened, but the plan is to expand the numbers and gain greater geographical coverage, particularly in DACH and Benelux.

“We know the partner community, being technology agnostic, is trying to figure out how to stitch together their offerings,” said Colin O’Connor, chief operating officer at ReliaQuest. “Our GreyMatter platform solves that. Our customers rely on partners as they build out their security strategies. ReliaQuest’s new model can improve customer experience through these direct relationships.”