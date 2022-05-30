OGL expands advisory services and Gatewatcher firms up UK position

Managed services player OGL Group has cut the ribbon on an advisory services division as it looks to provide more support for customers going through digital transformation.

The division is being run up by Nick Johnson, who becomes head of advisory services. His CV includes time as a software engineer at BAE Systems, and as director of group IT at GKN before leaving to join OGL.

In his latest role, Johnson will be working with customers to help them drive efficiencies while keeping on top of compliance requirements and regulations that cover security. The envisaged customer for the advisory service will be a mid-market sized operation that is looking for help in devising and developing a digital strategy, but lacks all of the expertise to support that aim in-house.

“Following Covid-19, most UK firms are now on a digital transformation journey, but too many of them see IT as a cost they have to bear rather than a tool to help them continue growing. With the right strategic plan in place, one that has been tailored to an individual company’s business aims and growth target, IT can be an enabler,” said Johnson.

“Take security for example. Security supports an organisation’s brand and reputation, but which systems and software should a company consider implementing to reduce risk of a cyber attack? Our advisory services division could answer that very question to avoid you automating everything when AI is only needed for a deeper understanding within one or two areas,” he added.

The division has already started to cut its teeth in the market and has worked with a large travel agent to highlight areas to be addressed if customers wanted to drive their businesses forward. OGL indicated that there had been strong interest from existing customers in its latest proposition.

Elsewhere, French network detection and response player Gatewatcher has decided that the time is right to open support operations in the UK and Ireland.

The team, working out of a London office, have a brief to grow the firm’s partner ecosystem on this side of the Channel, and the firm has appointed Adrian Jones as the country manager for UK and Ireland. His CV includes spells at Cryptocard, IDG, SafeNet and Swivel Secure.

“We have been protecting the critical networks of large companies, banks, and government institutions in the UK since 2017. Our expanded presence there will accelerate that momentum and enhance our ability to serve businesses by proximity,” said Jacques de La Rivière, CEO of Gatewatcher.

“We are seeking partnerships with the leading cyber security system integrators in the UK and Ireland to assist us with realising our vision of offering a flexible, innovative and open solution, without disrupting the existing architecture.”

Jones is not the only hire in the UK, with Gatewatcher adding Ian Dutton as senior engineer and Shazad Mohammed as senior account manager.