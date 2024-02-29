SCC adds SOC to bolster security division

SCC has cut the ribbon on a security operations centre (SOC) to add more depth to the services it can provide.

The channel player has opened the SOC in its HQ in Birmingham, looking to keep the momentum going on the security front, which has seen the firm enjoy decent growth in the past 12 months.

The business has added more than 30 people and five new services to the security division, with the SOC adding greater levels of support. The business made it clear that this was an area of the market it wanted to increase its business and has outlaid millions to get the division up and running.

“Our customers rely on SCC’s specialist cyber expertise to ensure they can focus on running their businesses safely, against a backdrop of sophisticated and ever-increasing cyber threats. Our investment in the cyber division underlines our commitment to our customers,” said Steve Harrison, cyber operations director at SCC.

“The opening of our new SOC is the latest milestone on our growth journey, with plans to keep adding services and people to the cyber team. This, in turn, will keep creating new opportunities for our customers to stay better protected from unprecedented challenges in cyber security,” he added.

The SCC SOC is accredited by CREST and will be the base for its UK cyber team, helping to monitor, prevent and react to emerging threats.

Rowland Johnson, CREST president, said that being associated with high standards would be a benefit: “SCC’s SOC accreditation puts the company in a strong position to meet the growing demand for high-quality, trusted managed SOC services.

“An effective SOC plays a critical role in underpinning incident detection and response capabilities in the face of increasingly sophisticated cyber attacks, and this provides assurance for buyers that the company consistently delivers the highest standard professional security services standards,” he added.

SCC was also able to share the views of Jonathan Berry, minister for AI and intellectual property at the Department for Science, Innovation & Technology (DSIT), about its latest investment and why it was a positive addition.

“The opening of SCC’s new cyber operations centre in the West Midlands will not only further that effort, but create new, highly paid jobs which cement the region’s credentials as a cyber security powerhouse. We are cementing our place as a science and tech superpower, and we want to see every corner of the country continuing to play its part in making the UK the safest place in the world to be online,” he said.

The SOC caps off a busy start to 2024 at SCC, with the channel player becoming a member of a select group of managed service players that are part of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association, and then bolstering the business with the acquisition of Resonate a few weeks ago.