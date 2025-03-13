SCC steps up sustainability efforts

SCC has been a leading proponent of sustainability over the past few years, and the channel player is maintaining that focus with the launch of a range of green initiatives.

The channel player has been in the headlines before due to renewable energy investments, working with vendors on sustainability efforts and its commitment to reducing carbon emissions.

It has now followed that up with a European partnership with Rejoose that will enable it to integrate lifecycle carbon reporting capabilities to share emissions data across the wide supply chain.

Rejoose has established itself as a leading player in providing carbon emissions data that helps operations such as SCC provide more insights into Scope 3 and 3 emissions with suppliers.

“This new partnership with Rejoose strengthens SCC’s ability to provide high-quality activity-based product carbon data, enabling customers to make fully informed decisions about the environmental impact of their IT estates. The insights gained through this collaboration will form the foundation for several enhanced sustainability offerings SCC will introduce in 2025,” said Alex Groves, head of sustainability at SCC UK.

SCC will start offering its customers with details of the carbon footprint that is generated by their IT infrastructure and devices. Once armed with those facts, users can then be guided through measures that would help reduce the level of emissions.

Matt Ruskin, CCO at Rejoose, said the firm would be working with SCC across Europe as the channel player looked to help customers meet sustainability goals: “SCC is an organisation that demonstrates a leading approach to sustainability which is entirely in step with Rejoose’s ambition to provide the highest quality of automated emissions data on IT products.”

At the same time, SCC has announced trade-in schemes to appeal to users looking to make the switch to Windows 11 before support for the previous operating system expires in October.

The scheme is being delivered through SCC Recyclea, the channel player’s IT asset disposition (ITAD) and recycling service, to help users dispose of devices sustainably.

“As part of our long-term commitment to sustainable IT, we are focused on making it easier for organisations to embrace circularity. The launch of our enhanced trade-in schemes and device lifecycle programmes will help businesses unlock value from their redundant IT while significantly reducing e-waste,” said Adrian Saint, general manager at SCC Recyclea.

Andy Wright, general manager of digital workplace at SCC UK, said that these measures were part of larger efforts to provide customers with greater transparency and support around sustainability.

“This is the start of further embedding circularity in everything we do. Our ambition is to elevate the decision-making ability of our customers and help them reduce the environmental impact of their IT investments. Over the next year, we will be accelerating our efforts, bringing a range of new services and sustainability-led offerings to market,” he said.

Others in the market have also called for a focus on device lifecycle management at a time when millions of users are looking to upgrade laptops that were acquired five years ago during the pandemic.

On 12 March, Circular Computing made the pitch for remanufactured devices as a greener option for customers as user pressure to move off Windows 10 increased.