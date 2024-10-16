Logicalis rolls out sustainability blueprint offering

Logicalis has been a leading proponent of the importance of sustainability and is now sharing its knowledge with customers.

The channel player has cut the ribbon on its Sustainable IT solutions blueprint, which will help customers think about sustainability and how to build an infrastructure that reduces carbon emissions.

The blueprint is initially being rolled out across the UK and Ireland, with the firm helping customers evaluate and then get to a position where they can mitigate carbon in their current environment.

The blueprint includes five key components, with the firm planning to add to that list in the coming months.

The offer includes a sustainability maturity assessment, network transformation, smart and sustainable building solutions, guidance of circular IT take-back programmes and e-waste disposal, plus using sustainable managed services to let the channel take the strain.

Neil Eke, CEO of Logicalis UK and Ireland, said it wanted to promote more sustainability across its customer ecosystem.

“Our Sustainable IT solutions launch exemplifies Logicalis’s commitment to becoming the sustainable IT partner of choice in the UK and Ireland. In the transition to a low-carbon economy, our customers are looking for comprehensive tools and expertise to meet regulatory requirements and advance IT sustainability,” he said.

“By addressing the unique challenges organisations face, we’re empowering businesses to turn sustainability into a driver of innovation and growth, aligning perfectly with our mission to architect change in the digital world,” he added.

Logicalis as a global organisation has been banging the drum around the importance of the entire ecosystem working together on sustainability for the past few years, with the firm’s CEO Bob Bailkoski a consistent supporter of driving the sustainability agenda.

“With the tech industry accounting for 14% of global emissions by 2040, our Sustainable IT solutions represent a significant step in empowering organisations to achieve their environmental goals whilst delivering efficiencies in their IT infrastructure,” he said.

“I’m delighted to see the UK and Ireland leading the way in Sustainable IT. By integrating sustainability into every aspect of the IT lifecycle, we’re not just transforming businesses, we’re contributing to a more sustainable future,” he added.

Sustainability was one of the key themes at the recent Canalys Channel Forum event in Berlin, with it clear that the industry is struggling to meet commitments with AI driving up emissions.

Speaking in a keynote session last week, the firm’s principal environmental, social and governance analyst, Elsa nightingale, said there were opportunities for the channel to commercialise sustainability.

“We have got room to innovate. There is room to commercialise ethical, sustainable and responsible AI. What does that look like? Even I don’t have the answer, but there is room to commercialise that. Partners are gearing up to that and vendors are gearing up to do that and we have to get better,” she said.