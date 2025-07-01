Logicalis reaches sustainability milestone

Logicalis has achieved its carbon neutrality target for this year in both Scope 1 and 2 emissions as the firm continues to improve its sustainability position. The channel player has already publicly stated that it is looking to reduce its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 50% by 2030 and get to a state of net zero by 2050.

Progress made this year will support those larger ambition s and the reductions have been made by using increased levels of renewable energy, including offices in the UK, Ireland, Germany, Spain, Portugal and Australia.

The firm has also been offsetting residual emissions through the process of purchasing verified carbon credits. The plan is to get all its operations using renewable energy, up from the current level of 22%, as part of that push to cut emissions by 50% by 2030. In the past year, the channel player has seen a 16% reduction and a 5% decrease in Scope 1 and 2 emissions respectively.

Bob Bailkoski, Logicalis CEO, has been a strong advocate for the need of sustainability not only in his own organisation but across the channel more widely. He said the efforts it has made so far were encouraging.

“At Logicalis, we believe that sustainability must be embedded in everything we do – from how we operate as a business to the solutions we deliver for our customers,” he said. “Achieving carbon neutrality is a significant milestone and a testament to the dedication of our teams around the world.

“While there’s still much work ahead on our journey to net zero, this accomplishment reinforces our commitment to leading by example and driving positive change across the technology industry,” he added.

Speaking at the Working Together channel event last week, Ben Caddy, senior analyst covering economic sustainability research at Canalys, said that sustainability continued to be a key issue in the channel and there was an increased focus on circularity, reusing, and recycling devices and materials.

“Partners are seeing the opportunity,” he said. “They are confident in it. They’re making commitments. They’re launching these new sites and making so many investments here. But there’s also a real opportunity that the partners are seeing from a revenue standpoint.

“Customer demand is there, and it’s growing, in part due to regulation, but also due to customers having their own sustainability goals, which makes them more competitive and better companies to work with as well. Partners are really increasing their capability to be the ones who deliver refurbished kit to meet that growing demand.”

Logicalis has been a vocal advocate of sustainability, launching its Responsible business report last year to make its progress and goals public so the firm could be held to account by staff, customers and the industry.

Nick Zinzan, interim head of responsible business for Logicalis, said that reaching carbon neutrality was a major milestone on a longer journey: “We know that real progress demands continuous action, transparency and accountability, which is why we launched our Responsible business report and had our commitments validated and approved by the SBTi [the Science Based Targets initiative].

“Balancing emissions reduction with business growth and the increasing use of carbon-intensive technologies is a challenge, but it’s one we fully embrace. Through continued collaboration with our teams, partners and customers, we’re committed to building a more sustainable future.”