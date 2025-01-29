Sustainability remains a channel priority

Fires, floods and rising annual temperatures continue to remind the channel of the consequences of climate change.

After a flurry of activity and pledges towards carbon neutral targets, the past couple of years have seen sustainability go slightly off the boil, but the latest Sustainability report from Agilitas IT Solutions shows it’s climbed back up the agenda.

When channel leaders were asked to rank sustainability’s importance out of 10, the score for 2014 came in at seven. That’s lower than the high of 7.8 seen in 2021, but a recovery after it dipped in 2022 and 2023.

The natural assumption would be that the ebbs and flows of attitudes towards sustainability are linked to the economic situation, but there are signs that there are differences based on management level.

Agilitas found only 8% of junior managers viewed sustainability as a high priority compared with over half of CEOs and business owners. Those in senior roles were also more engaged with driving programmes and initiatives.

The report also uncovered another trend, with it emerging that the channel is shifting from offsetting carbon to efforts that are designed to reduce it effectively, to cut both carbon and costs.

Those reduction strategies included concentrating on energy efficiency, streamlining business processes, increasing hybrid working and making sure they were working with suppliers that also prioritised the issue.