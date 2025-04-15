Adopting simple practices can boost sustainability and profit

Enterprise social governance comes and goes. When profits are hit, the commitment to worthy “social” causes wobbles. If, for instance, profit hasn’t been registered in the past three quarters, redundancies are on the cards and a director’s stress levels are in the red zone, the consensus is that the social in ESG can be jettisoned. Of course, it’s done quietly – what were once worthy back-slapping initiatives quietly slide out of view.

But sustainability is one element of ESG that is here to stay. And if there’s an area that channel players can adapt to burnish their green credentials, improve sustainability and drive more business, it’s adopting circular economy practises. Materials are reused, recycled or repurposed instead of thrown away to reduce energy use, pollution and carbon emissions.

Channel outfits typically come across sustainability in RFP/RFIs, and it can often appear little more than a tick-box exercise. For instance, you may be asked the question: “Is sustainability part of your company practices?” You might tick the “yes” answer without thinking about it beyond your vendor partners saying they have sustainability in their supply chains. Or you might tick the “no” box because you don’t think the company does.

Whatever your position, the need to show sustainability within the business is gathering pace. Governments worldwide are piling on the pressure by tightening environmental laws that deal with carbon emissions, waste reduction and supply chain transparency. Incorporating sustainability as an operational plank is becoming a business driving need.

It’s no longer enough to say you understand tech contributes to around 2% to 4% of global greenhouse gas emissions, that it’s as carbon-spewing mucky as the aviation industry, and that it could reach 14% of global emissions by 2040 if steps aren’t taken. The time for talking the talk is passing. For the channel, as pressure builds walking the circular economy walk can potentially lead to business boosting benefits.

Device life and death cycle If there is one significant step channel companies can take towards this end, it is in refurbishing and reselling used equipment. Jeff Kaiden, supply chain consultant and CEO of Capacity, says: “This isn’t just about saving money, it prevents unnecessary waste and reduces demand for new production, which cuts down on resource consumption. Many businesses already use refurbished IT equipment, and the demand keeps growing.” According to Mohbeen Qureshi, vice-president of growth for offline marketing business Oppizi: “Nearly 60% of UK businesses now opt for refurbished tech over new devices, proving there’s a strong market for recovered and renewed hardware.” Producing smartphones, laptops and other devices requires significant energy, water and raw materials, such as rare earth metals, which are often sourced unsustainably. In fact, the production of devices such as smartphones and laptops is estimated to be around 30% of the total of tech industry carbon emissions. While 30% of total carbon emissions might seem like an unfeasibly high figure, consider that around 1.2 to 1.4 billion smartphones,160 to 200 million laptops, and 80 to 100 million new desktop PCs (not shipped) are manufactured each year. And adding oil to the fire, these devices have an average shelf life of around three years. Put this together and the perpetual cycle of device life and death results in massive carbon emissions. Nancy Powell, sustainability lead for HP EMEA, says: “Sustainability is a great opportunity for channel partners to distinguish themselves from competitors. For instance, taking back four-year-old devices, refurbishing and reselling, helps them to stand out from the crowd.” Sustainability is a great opportunity for channel partners to distinguish themselves from competitors Nancy Powell, HP According to Gartner, HP ranked second in PC shipments in 2024 with 21.6% of the market, behind first place Lenovo with 25.5% of the market. In effect, this equates to approximately 53.5 million personal computers shipped worldwide by HP. Estimates vary on how many kilograms of CO 2 are released into the atmosphere for each PC that is manufactured, but the consensus is between 400kg to 800kg CO 2, with high-end models potentially exceeding 1,000kg CO 2 , with this number including production, transportation and usage phases. If we take 500kg CO 2 as an approximate average for each manufactured PC, and based on Gartner’s figure of 245.4 million PCs shipped globally during 2024, it means 122.68 million metric tons of CO 2 was released into the atmosphere last year. To get a sense of how much CO 2 that is, imagine the emissions from around 26 million cars driving for a year. Calculating the carbon footprint of an electronic device is an extremely complex exercise, and manufacturers provide only shaky approximations, so while these figures are not exact, they are near enough to provide a sense of scale. Vendors such as HP, Lenovo, Dell, Apple, Acer, Asus and others are clearly aware of their CO 2 emissions, so it’s not only in their interest to get channel partners to embrace the circular economy, but they also feel the weight of responsibility in the face of government pressures. This works in the favour of channel partners because manufacturers have developed programmes designed to help partners adopt sustainability practises. For instance, HP has its Amplify Impact programme, Lenovo its 360 Circle, and Asus its quirkily named Earthion platform, all of which make it easier for channel partners to embrace the circular economy. Take Lenovo’s 360 Circle as an example. It says the partner programme “helps … to align on common goals, best practices and sustainability strategies to offer a collective approach to success as a group, rather than leaving each business to its own journey in isolation”.

Mighty cooling tower As the world’s leading PC manufacturer by market share, according to Gartner, Lenovo is chucking out CO 2 like a mighty cooling tower belching out steam. Its 360 Circle is clearly an acknowledgement of this, and the programme is designed to make it easier for partners to engage in the circular economy in a practical manner. Of course, not all vendor partner sustainability programmes are created equally. Programme maturity varies from vendor to vendor, whether they produce PCs, servers, networking equipment or other. Sébastien Juras, sustainability and transformation director at Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, makes an obvious but easily overlooked point: “As part of a comprehensive sustainability strategy, channel vendors should evaluate their technology providers to ensure that they take the issue of e-waste seriously. “Many electronics contain toxic materials that can contaminate soil and water supplies … they contain materials that are non-renewable, such as gold, silver and aluminium. According to the UN, 62 million tonnes of e-waste were produced in 2022, and this is on track to increase to 82 million tonnes each year by 2030.” To provide a sense of scale, that’s the mass equivalence of around 8,000 Eiffel Towers. Many channel vendors will see sustainability as a trade-off – for instance, it could slow things down or make operations more costly and complex. But aligning with a vendor that has embedded sustainability into its strategy and has a focus on the channel could make it a lot easier to integrate sustainability into the business. And sustainability isn’t just confined to hardware. Mphasis, an IT service and consulting company, extends its sustainability ethos to software engineering practices. Ashish Devalekar, senior vice-president, and head of European operations, says the company “leverages digital transformation tools such as AI, IoT and cloud computing to optimise resource efficiency … [and] reduce waste”, which is another way of saying sustainability is important to its operations.