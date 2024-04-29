Circular Computing widens reach for remanufactured laptops with Total IT Global

Circular Computing has widened the routes to market for its remanufactured laptops after sealing a deal with Total IT Global.

The partnership emerged from the recent sustainable IT summit held by Circular to promote the benefits of high-quality remanufactured laptops to vendors and channel partners.

Circular Computing has established an operation generating BSI-quality remanufactured laptops that will provide users looking for sustainable options with another choice.

Total IT Global already offers customers device as a service (DaaS) as an option, and has been keen to add further sustainable options into the mix.

“This collaboration will open new vistas for enterprises to choose responsibly and make a measured impact towards sustainability. With Circular Computing’s technology and Total IT Global’s worldwide presence and capabilities in DaaS, we can introduce a whole new way of deploying hardware to the world,” said Akhil Gupta, CEO of Total IT Global.

Circular has been busy promoting the benefits of BSI-kitemarked remanufactured products, and views this tie-up as the next step in growing awareness and increasing customer exposure to the products.

One of the main attractions for customers is being able to use hardware that produces only 6.34% of CO 2 emissions compared with an average new laptop, according to a scientific study.

Rod Neale, founder and CEO of Circular Computing, said it wanted to work with partners that would get the laptops in front of more customers.

“We’re excited to collaborate with Total IT Global which has a global presence supporting the end customer’s digital journey. Sustainability is high on the agenda for business leaders, but it’s never going to have scale unless we can commercialise it. We’ve achieved that now in Europe, and have a rapidly growing list of business customers that rely on us to deliver a sustainable and socially responsible way to buy enterprise-grade IT,” he said.

“High-quality, reliable, second-life hardware is a big part of the solution to both climate change and the e-waste crisis, and this partnership is yet another stepping stone towards making a truly circular economy a reality. Remanufacturing is the new new, and I couldn’t be happier with the progress the industry has made in recent months,” he added

When Neale spoke to MicroScope earlier this month to discuss the differences between remanufactured and refurbished kit, he highlighted the opportunity quality products, put together in factory-controlled conditions, could offer the industry and the channel.

“We take the product when it’s had its first life, then we manufacture every part of it and then put it back in. That’s where the value is going to come from in the future. The world is going in that direction,” he said.

“The product has to be equal to or better than new, with an equal to or better than new warranty,” said Neale. “If you and I sat on the plane, and I have a remanufactured three- or four-year-old laptop, and you’re sat next to me with a £2,000 brand new product, we’re both doing email or a Word document or Excel.

“This is about shifting the vocabulary and the potential of a used product, thinking about the customer and then working backwards,” he added.