Laptop refresh a time to pitch remanufactured technology

The hardware channel has identified this as the year when users who acquired devices during the Covid-19 pandemic are looking to refresh.

The reasons driving these users towards a fresh machine include the end of support for Windows 10 and the prospect of a machine that could offer more artificial intelligence (AI) services.

One organisations keeping an eye on the laptop refresh cycle is Circular Computing, with the remanufactured expert keen to put its alternative in front of customers.

The firm has been actively widening its channel connections to provide more distributors and resellers with the option of providing remanufactured, and is expecting the wave of laptop recesses to gather momentum as users want to move off devices that are – in some cases – five years old.

Circular Computing has carried out its own research that confirms the expectations of serious investments by both commercial and consumer segments.

The pandemic, with its lock-down in March 2020, saw the demand for laptops surge as people needed to work from home. As a result, PC shipments grew to 275 million units in 2020, including 12.15 million PCs delivered to the UK.

Those 12 million devices are now five years old and are likely to be creaking under the pressure, deteriorating in performance and struggling to run advanced applications. They are also going to be Windows 10 machines, with the October deadline for end-of-life support looming.

“Five years ago, news of the first Covid-19 restrictions and a global chip shortage sparked a pandemic buying spree as consumers and businesses rushed to get their hands on technology ahead of the national lockdown,” said Rod Neale, CEO and founder of Circular Computing.

“Fast forward to 2025, and a lot of these devices bought for working from home will now look a little long in the tooth and may be starting to struggle on performance. Add on the sunsetting of the world’s biggest operating system Windows 10 and the desire for AI and you have a recipe for another buying surge,” he added.

In the intervening five years, working practices have also changed with hybrid working more widespread. That has meant the majority of those looking to upgrade are in the market for machines that cover both personal and work uses, therefore needing to offer decent performance.

Neale is not only keen to promote the idea of buying remanufactured as a replacement, but keen to raise awareness of the dangers of old laptops ending up in landfill.

Canalys has warned that an estimated 240 million Windows 10 PCs could become e-waste as users look to dump them in a rush to upgrade to a fresh device with the latest operating system.

“Whatever their reason for upgrading their tech this year, it’s time for companies to walk the walk rather than just talk the talk on sustainability,” said Neale. “With the growing right-to-repair movement, as well as 2030 and net-zero pledges looming over the horizon, ‘brand new’ is no longer a badge of honour.

“Instead of just sticking with the same old tech-buying routine, businesses must take a long-term view, and the easy win of slashing costs and emissions through second-life IT is a no brainer.”