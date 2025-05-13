HP expands refurbished PC scheme to cover the UK

The PC industry has been under pressure to arm the channel with refurbished products to improve sustainability efforts and meet customer demands for green options.

Over the past 18 months, the focus on remanufactured and refurbished tech has increased, with both vendors and distributors increasing their involvement with products that have been given a second life.

HP has become the latest to provide an option with the expansion of its Certified Refurbished PCs in the UK, providing customers keen to meet their sustainability goals with an option that will benefit those ambitions.

The vendor indicated that it had taken on customer concerns about data security along with a recognition that budgets remained tight, with CIOs needing to do more with less. Its expanded programme is the firm’s answer to these problems.

HP-certified refurbished PCs come with assurance that they have gone through a rigorous testing process, will deliver solid performance and will be reliable machines that come with a one-year limited warranty. The vendor is promoting the option of post-warranty support to encourage customers to take coverage beyond the first 12 months.

As part of that testing process, components that need replacing are swapped out for HP-approved parts, with cosmetic repairs also undertaken to provide the user with a device that looks and feels like a new machine.

Devices have also gone through a data-wiping procedure that adhere to NIST standards so concerns about information lingering on devices can be dealt with.

Ultimately, the largest benefit for customers after going for a more budget-friendly option is that refurbished devices will help to support their carbon emissions goals and minimise waste.

“Customers are looking for reliable multi-life devices to implement circular business practices and lower costs,” said Ruth Patterson, HP managing director for UK&I.

“Our portfolio of HP Certified Refurbished PCs are designed to deliver manufacture-grade devices while helping customers reach their goal, with the added assurance that all sensitive data has been scrubbed from the device,” she added.

In a recent opinion on MicroScope, Peter Miller, sales manager at ETB Technologies, outlined the case for refurbished tech, highlighting the ability to save money and improve sustainability at the same time.

“Refurbished technology means having your cake and eating it too. Businesses can invest in IT infrastructure to be more efficient without having to jeopardise their balance sheet in the process,” he stated.

“For companies with tight budgets, refurbished provides a viable option to enhance IT systems, allowing them to buy high-quality infrastructure, with stronger power and cooling credentials, at a fraction of the cost of buying new.

“Trusted providers guarantee that equipment has been tested and restored to prime working order, often with warranties comparable to new products. In turn, business leaders have peace of mind, knowing they’ve secured reliable equipment, while making significant savings.”

Miller added that many refurbished PCs were only a year or two old and still had plenty of life and performance left in them.

“By opting for refurbished, businesses can therefore be confident in their decision, knowing they’ll get exactly what they need for a smaller investment while also helping to reduce e-waste and supporting the government’s net zero goals,” he said.