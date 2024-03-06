Context: PC market showing signs of recovery

Those hoping for a recovery in the PC market will be scrutinising the latest analysis from Context.

The firm said 2023 ended with the demand for hardware rising, and has previously highlighted the reasons for customer upgrades, including adopting the latest version of Windows and embracing artificial intelligence (AI)-capable devices.

Context’s analysis of the first couple of months of the year has shown that optimism was not misplaced.

“For the first quarter of this year, our market insights predict a year-on-year performance in unit sales of mobile computing devices between −2.5% and 7.1%,” said Marie-Christine Pygott, senior analyst at Context. “The first half of the year is expected to see improvements, driven largely by low base lines, but also by local pockets of growth and a much-improved inventory situation.”

The expectation is that interest rate cuts in economies including the UK should help drive an improving second half of the year.

“This could spur demand, addressing previously delayed purchases,” added Pygott. “The commercial market is poised for new momentum with the inevitability of refresh cycles, expiring warranties and the transition to Windows 11. The introduction of new technologies, including AI-based PCs, is anticipated to make waves towards the end of the year.”

There has been progress in Q1, fuelled by some public sector and education spending, with some Western European countries showing pockets of growth.