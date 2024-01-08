Canalys: AI-capable PCs will make an impact this year

There have been hopes across the PC industry that this year will start to see a recovery in the market, driven by a number of factors including the arrival of artificial intelligence (AI) devices.

Other reasons for optimism include 2024 being a moment when PCs acquired in the pandemic start to show their age and the continued move by users to embrace Windows 11.

Specifically on the AI front, the launch of more products that have that technology built in should also act as an investment spur, according to research from Canalys.

The analyst has shared its thoughts around the impact AI-capable PCs will have this year and beyond. Most of the leading hardware players have revealed plans to launch devices that include some elements of artificial intelligence over the course of 2024.

The arrival of those offerings will filter into sales, with Canalys expecting that 19% of PCs shipped this year will be AI-capable. Once the products start hitting the market, momentum will continue to build, with the portion of devices being sold using the technology hitting 60% by 2027.

Another positive for the channel is that the majority of customers for those products will be commercial, with most PCs sold to business customers being AI-enabled by 2027.

“The role of the PC as the primary device for productivity, especially in business environments, presents a massive opportunity for embedded AI capability to deliver compelling innovation that fundamentally alters the user experience on PCs for the better,” stated the Canalys special report, Now and next for AI-capable PCs.