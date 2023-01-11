PC market struggles in 2022 but future positivity remains

The mood music in the PC market has changed over the past couple of quarters, and has continued to sound negative as the reviews of 2022 have come in.

According to Canalys, the global PC market ended 2022 with shipments of desktops and notebooks down by 29% in the fourth quarter. The economic headwinds took their toll, with consumer holiday spending being impacted.

For the year as a whole, the closing score was a 16% drop in shipments, compared with the prior 12 months. However, the PC market when contrasted with pre-pandemic levels is still in a better position.

“As expected, the global PC market faced further headwinds in Q4 to round out what has been a difficult 2022,” said Ishan Dutt, senior analyst at Canalys.

“The decline is especially stark as the corresponding period in 2021 brought about record shipments of notebooks and desktops,” he said. “Vendors and retailers aimed to stimulate consumer spending with heavy discounting, but despite pockets of success, this was not enough to drive significant new sell-in.”

Cost-of-living pressures have led to PC spending being weighed against the need to pay for energy and food, and as a result, some of the consumer spending that is a usual feature of Q4 was muted.

“On the commercial front, both public and private sector budgets faced tightening amid rising interest rates, slowdowns in hiring and expectations of a recession,” said Dutt. “A December 2022 poll of around 250 channel partners showed that 60% expect their PC business revenue to remain flat or decline in 2023. This challenging environment for the PC industry is anticipated to last until the second half of next year.”