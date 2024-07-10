Canalys: PC market sets stage in Q2 for further growth

It’s what everyone in the PC market has been waiting for: signs of recovery and building momentum.

The industry has been waiting for the graph to start moving upwards after a tough 18 months, with customers finally embracing Windows 11 and being tempted by the arrival of AI-capable PCs.

The latest analysis of the second quarter from Canalys has indicated worldwide shipments of desktops, and notebooks are up 3.4% year-on-year.

Laptops improved year-on-year by 4% and desktops were up by 1%, but the analyst described Q2 as setting the stage for further growth this year. “The PC industry is going from strength to strength with a third consecutive quarter of growth,” said Ishan Dutt, principal analyst at Canalys.

“The market turnaround is coinciding with exciting announcements from vendors and chipset manufacturers as their AI PC roadmaps transition from promise to reality,” he added. “The quarter culminated with the launch of the first Copilot+ PCs powered by Snapdragon processors and more clarity around Apple’s AI strategy with the announcement of the Apple Intelligence suite of features for Mac, iPad and iPhone.”

Dutt said that after a slow start, there were signs that a Windows upgrade was also starting to drive customer investments.

“Beyond these innovations, the market will start to benefit even more from its biggest tailwind a ramp-up in PC demand driven by the Windows 11 refresh cycle,” he said. “The vast majority of channel partners surveyed by Canalys in June indicated that Windows 10 end-of-life is likely to impact customer refresh plans most in either the second half of 2024 or the first half of 2025, suggesting shipment growth will only gather steam in the upcoming quarter.”