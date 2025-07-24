SMEs need channel help moving off Windows 10

The hardware channel has long hoped that the end of Windows 10 support would spark PC upgrades, with research from Dell and Intel indicating that it will deliver a boost for the channel.

The vendors’ research revealed that 71% of IT decision-makers view the move to Windows 11 as an opportunity to upgrade their PC estate. And it’s not just a desire to move to the latest Microsoft OS driving change but, according to the Windows 11 and AI PC readiness report, many users are keen to use the moment as an opportunity to shift to AI-capable products.

The report found that 64% of those UK decision-makers quizzed viewed being able to run AI applications effectively as “critical or extremely critical” for their organisation. Users were attracted by the promise from AI to provide improved security features and greater productivity for staff.

“For our channel partners, the conversation with customers is no longer about refresh cycles; it’s about building a competitive advantage,” said Ian Heath, UK channel and distribution lead for Dell Technologies.

“Adding the context of the Windows 11 transition means the AI PC isn’t just a new product to sell; it is a gateway to higher-value services like strategic deployment, security hardening and workflow integration,” he added. “This presents an exciting opportunity for the channel to move from being a supplier to becoming an indispensable adviser, and we’re here to help them lead that charge.”

The channel still has an educational role to play in getting the 20% of customers have made no effort to transition off Windows 10 to make the move. Only 25% have fully transitioned, with another 44% currently in the process of trying to get ahead of the October end-of-life support deadline.

The research found that small firms, defined as those with up to 50 staff, were the least likely to have started their transition and could do with the channel’s guidance.

There are clear security risks for those remaining on an unsupported OS, including more than just missing out on patch updates.

“In addition to losing technical support, inaction means businesses may rely on less secure devices that can’t keep up with the latest applications,” said Louise Quennell, UK senior director of Client Solutions Group for Dell Technologies.

When it came to AI PCs, medium and large enterprises viewed the shift to Windows 11 as an opportunity to refresh hardware, with smaller companies again lagging. Those making IT decisions at smaller firms revealed they would be evaluating the benefits of AI PCs more closely before making a migration decision.

Over the past year, analysts – including Canalys and Context – have talked of the twin motivators of end-of-life support and AI PCs as key to driving growth in the hardware market this year.

Although a slow start, there’s evidence that these factors have led to an increase in PC sales in 2025. According to Canalys, the global PC market will grow by 5.8% this year, with total PC shipments expected to reach 272 million units. The analyst house has already tracked a 9% growth globally in Q1 and a 7.4% year-on-year improvement in Q2.